Thursday, February 13, 2025
What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak And Tired Amid Divorce Rumours

In recent months, Bieber’s public appearances have sparked concern, with some reports describing him as a “loose cannon.”

What Is Going On With Justin Bieber? Singer Spotted Again On The Streets Looking Weak And Tired Amid Divorce Rumours

Justin Bieber


Justin Bieber was recently spotted at a West Hollywood spa, going shirtless and looking unkempt, which has fueled ongoing speculation about his well-being and personal life. The 30-year-old pop star was accompanied by fellow musician Mk.gee, amid growing rumors about his return to the music industry.

Justin Bieber’s Solo Outing Raises Eyebrows

On Tuesday, Bieber was seen arriving at a spa in Southern California, dressed casually in a blue jacket, baggy chartreuse shorts, and a black ballcap worn backward. He completed the look with beige furry boots and white socks, giving off a relaxed but disheveled appearance.

His wife, Hailey Bieber, 28, was noticeably absent, adding to ongoing speculation about their relationship status. Over the weekend, Hailey shared a cryptic Instagram post, hinting at personal struggles. She wrote:

“I am imperfect. I have been rejected. I still have purpose.”

This has led fans to question whether there are troubles in their marriage.

Justin Bieber’s Health and Public Concerns

In recent months, Bieber’s public appearances have sparked concern, with some reports describing him as a “loose cannon.” However, an eyewitness at the spa told DailyMail.com that he appeared calm and clear-headed, maintaining a chill and easy-going demeanor.

This comes just six months after welcoming his first child, Jack Blues, with Hailey. Despite the personal milestone, Bieber’s recent withdrawal from the spotlight has raised questions about his health and mental well-being.

Justin Bieber’s Rumored Music Comeback

Amid the speculation, Bieber is reportedly working on new music with Mk.gee (Michael Todd Gordon), a 28-year-old musician. Mk.gee recently shared with The New York Times that Bieber is in a phase of “searching” musically, following a highly successful career in the 2010s and early 2020s.

“Anything that comes out of his mouth—that’s pop music. You can really do pretty wild stuff behind that, just because it represents something.”

While Bieber has yet to confirm an official comeback, sources suggest that financial pressures may be pushing him back into the industry.

According to reports from Puck News, Bieber “needs the money and wants to work.” He still owes a significant amount to AEG, the company that handled his canceled 2023 tour, and has several other financial obligations.

In 2023, Bieber sold the rights to his music catalog for $200 million, but reports indicate that financial concerns persist. As part of his comeback, he has restructured his team, parting ways with longtime manager Scooter Braun and now working with lawyer Michael Rhodes, who has represented Madonna and the Kardashians.

Social Media Unfollowing Spree

Adding to the speculation, Justin Bieber recently unfollowed several major figures on Instagram, including:

Usher (his longtime mentor)
Scooter Braun (former manager)
Allison Kaye (ex-manager)
Stephen Baldwin (his father-in-law)
Ryan Good and Kenny Hamilton (former associates)
This sudden shift in his inner circle has raised questions about his personal and professional changes.

As Bieber navigates his personal life, career changes, and potential music comeback, fans remain eager for updates. With speculation surrounding his marriage, health, and finances, the next chapter of his journey will be closely watched.

Stay tuned for the latest on Justin Bieber’s evolving career and personal life!

