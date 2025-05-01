What Is IV Drip Therapy And Why Celebrities Like The Kardashian-Jenners And Janhvi Kapoor Are Obsessed With It?

Glutathione, for instance, is known to support liver function but works best through IV rather than oral consumption. Beauty-focused drips often require multiple sessions for noticeable, long-term results, while hydration and energy boosts may work instantly.

IV Drip Therapy has become the latest wellness craze among celebrities, from the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and Gwyneth Paltrow to Janhvi Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan.

Promoted as a quick way to boost health and beauty, this treatment is now making its way into the mainstream — with IV lounges popping up across India.

What Is IV Drip Therapy?

Intravenous (IV) Drip Therapy is a medical process where nutrients, vitamins, and minerals are delivered directly into the bloodstream.

According to Dr Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist at Ra Skin & Aesthetics, Hyderabad, this method ensures faster absorption and is especially beneficial for those needing a quick recovery or energy boost.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, Aesthetic Physician and Founder of ISAAC Luxe, Mumbai, notes that this modern solution addresses fatigue, boosts immunity, and even supports anti-ageing.

Celebrity Influence: From Gwyneth to Rihanna

Global icons like Gwyneth Paltrow and Rihanna have publicly embraced IV drips. Paltrow revealed on her podcast that she takes NAD IV drips to encourage cell regeneration, while Rihanna sparked buzz back in 2012 after sharing a photo holding an IV bag.

On the home front, Janhvi Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan have also posted about their IV sessions, fuelling growing interest among Indian audiences.

Key Benefits of IV Drip Therapy

Dr Shrea Kapoor of Elixir Wellness, Mumbai, lists several benefits:

Faster absorption of nutrients

Boosted immunity and energy

Relief from fatigue, jet lag, and post-illness weakness

Improved skin glow and hair health

Support in weight management and metabolic performance

Since the vitamins are directly delivered into the bloodstream, the effects are often immediate.

The standout feature of IV therapy is its ability to be tailored. Dr Shetty explains that drips can be customised with ingredients like Vitamin C, glutathione, zinc, magnesium, collagen, and more — depending on what your body needs.

These nutrients aid in detoxification, improve skin tone, enhance hydration, and may reduce visible signs of ageing.

Are There Any Side Effects?

While generally safe, IV therapy is not without minor side effects. Dr Gupta cautions that users may experience slight discomfort, swelling, or bruising at the injection site.

In rare cases, if not administered properly, more serious issues can occur. However, Dr Kapoor reassures that since these drips mainly involve water-soluble vitamins and antioxidants — not medication — any excess is naturally expelled from the body.

How Frequently Should You Take It?

There is no one-size-fits-all schedule for IV drips. Dr Gupta advises that frequency depends on individual health goals and concerns. Some may benefit from monthly sessions, while others may require them more or less often, depending on their lifestyle or medical conditions.

Types of IV Drips: Wellness, Recovery, and Beauty

IV therapies fall into three main categories:

Wellness Drips – for overall health and immunity

Recovery Drips – ideal for jet lag, hangovers, or post-illness fatigue

Beauty Drips – aimed at improving skin texture, brightness, and hair strength

Glutathione, for instance, is known to support liver function but works best through IV rather than oral consumption. Beauty-focused drips often require multiple sessions for noticeable, long-term results, while hydration and energy boosts may work instantly.

✨ Revitalize Your Health with Our IV Drip Therapy! ✨ Feeling drained or need a boost? Our private clinic offers premium IV drips tailored just for YOU! Why IV Therapy? 🌟 Immediate Absorption 🌟 Enhanced Immunity 🌟 Glowing Skin 🌟 Increased Vitality pic.twitter.com/7ICKp3ouXM — Eskulap Clinic (@polskaklinika) February 11, 2025

Important Precautions Before Starting

Dr Kapoor stresses the importance of medical supervision. She advises users to:

Stay hydrated before and after the procedure

Monitor the injection site for inflammation or bruising

Undergo periodic blood tests if taking IV drips regularly

Dr Gupta also warns against overuse. The liver plays a major role in detoxifying the body, and excessive intake of multivitamins can strain this vital organ.

IV drip therapy has evolved from a celebrity secret to a sought-after wellness solution. While the benefits can be impressive — from better skin to enhanced energy — the treatment must be approached with care and professional advice.

For those who are investing in it, combining drips with oral supplements and a healthy lifestyle can help sustain the results in the long run.

ALSO READ: Could George Clooney’s Wife Amal Clooney Be Barred From The US Due To Donald Trump’s Sanctions?