Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda Hit Songs

During his promotional tour, Derulo made a special appearance on a dance reality show, where he delighted fans by grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic song.

What Is Jason Derulo Doing In India? Viral Singer Shows His Moves To SRK, Govinda Hit Songs

American singer-songwriter and dancer Jason Derulo, best known for his global hit ‘Swalla’, recently embraced Bollywood fever during his visit to India.

The artist, in the country to promote his latest music video ‘Snake’, collaborated with actor and dancer Nora Fatehi for the highly anticipated track.

During his promotional tour, Derulo made a special appearance on a dance reality show, where he delighted fans by grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song ‘Chammak Challo’ from the movie ‘Ra.One’.

‘Chammak Challo’ sung by Akon and Hamsika Iyer features Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

He also showcased his moves to the lively Govinda classic ‘UP Wala Thumka’ from the film ‘Hero No. 1’. The American star’s enthusiasm for Bollywood music and dance left the audience cheering.

‘UP Wala Thumka’ sung by Sonu Nigam features Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The dance number has remained a fan favourite since its release in 1997.

On the show, Derulo and Nora Fatehi also made Malaika Arora groove to their track ‘Snack’.

‘Snake’ is directed by Moroccan filmmaker Abderrafia El Abdioui, with choreography led by Indian choreographer Rajit Dev.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ:  Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With 100 Men In 24 Hours

Filed under

bollywood Jason Derulo

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Bengaluru Scientists Develop Neuromorphic Device That ‘Mimics’ Human Pain Response To Detect And Adapt To Stress

Bengaluru Scientists Develop Neuromorphic Device That ‘Mimics’ Human Pain Response To Detect And Adapt To...

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Budget 2025: Govt Could Cut Customs Duty On Raw Materials To Boost Manufacturing

Budget 2025: Govt Could Cut Customs Duty On Raw Materials To Boost Manufacturing

WATCH: PM Modi’s Nephew Sachin Pankajbhai Modi Sings Devotional Bhajans At Mahakumbh Mela 2025

WATCH: PM Modi’s Nephew Sachin Pankajbhai Modi Sings Devotional Bhajans At Mahakumbh Mela 2025

When Will Donald Trump Take Office As US President After His Inauguration? Here’s When Biden Leaves The White House

When Will Donald Trump Take Office As US President After His Inauguration? Here’s When Biden...

Entertainment

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Coldplay Concert: Chris Martin Reveals Cheeky Request Made By Jasprit Bumrah Backstage

Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry When Asked About Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case? Watch Video To Know All

Why Did Jackie Shroff Get Angry When Asked About Saif Ali Khan Knife Attack Case?

Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With 100 Men In 24 Hours

Caught On Cam! OnlyFans Model Azra Ay Vandan Gets Arrested For Planning To Sleep With

Was Pritam Offended When Sonu Nigam Compared Him To AR Rahman?

Was Pritam Offended When Sonu Nigam Compared Him To AR Rahman?

Prayers For Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery Held At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Prayers For Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery Held At Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox