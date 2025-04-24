Just a week earlier, Siwa discussed her thoughts on gender with Chris Hughes, another housemate and former Love Island contestant. She reflected on not fully identifying with traditional gender labels.

JoJo Siwa is speaking candidly about her evolving understanding of her sexuality during her time on Celebrity Big Brother UK.

In the April 22 livestream of the reality show, the 21-year-old Dance Moms alum had a heartfelt conversation with fellow housemate Danny Beard, known from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Siwa, who came out in 2021 as part of the LGBTQ+ community, expressed how her time in the Big Brother house has given her clarity.

“I feel so queer, you know?” Siwa said. “I’ve always called myself a lesbian, but being here has helped me realize—I’m not just that. I’m queer. And that feels really empowering.”

She added playfully, “I’m switching letters! I’ve moved on from the L to the Q, baby! That’s the beauty of sexuality—it’s fluid.”

Beard responded with humor and support, saying, “You’re Q, honey. And the British love a queue!”

Exploring Gender Identity and Non-Binary Reflections

Just a week earlier, Siwa discussed her thoughts on gender with Chris Hughes, another housemate and former Love Island contestant. She reflected on not fully identifying with traditional gender labels.

“I’ve met women I adore, but I don’t feel like I’m one of them. I’ve also met amazing men, but I definitely don’t feel like one of them either,” she explained. “When I’m around non-binary people, that’s when I feel most understood. It’s still something I’m figuring out, but it’s definitely on my mind.”

Responding to Mickey Rourke’s Controversial Comments

These revelations come after a controversial moment earlier in the season when actor Mickey Rourke, 72, made inappropriate comments about Siwa’s sexuality. On the April 9 episode, Rourke remarked, “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

Siwa quickly shut that down: “I promise you—I’ll still be gay and in a happy relationship.”

Rourke has since exited the show and is now reportedly pursuing legal action over alleged unpaid fees, claiming the show misrepresented and humiliated him.

Siwa Shares Joy in Her Current Relationship

Currently, JoJo Siwa is dating influencer Kate Webbs, with whom she went Instagram official in January 2025. She recently spoke about their bond in an interview at the GLAAD Media Awards.

“I’ve never been happier,” she said. “I’m in a relationship that’s mature, respectful, and full of love. It’s taught me so much about what I deserve.”

She also wowed fans at the 2025 Billboard Women in Music Awards, where she surprised everyone by ditching her usual glittery style for a bold, fashion-forward look.

