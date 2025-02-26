What Is Ketamine? New Docu Reveals Friends Star Matthew Perry Was Given 27 Potent Anesthetic Shots Before Death

The documentary discloses that Perry received 27 ketamine injections within three days before his untimely death at the age of 54 in October 2023. The actor was found unconscious in the swimming pool at his Los Angeles home.

A new documentary titled ‘Matthew Perry: A Hollywood Tragedy’ has unveiled startling information about the final days of Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom ‘Friends’.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The documentary discloses that Perry received 27 ketamine injections within three days before his untimely death at the age of 54 in October 2023. The actor was found unconscious in the swimming pool at his Los Angeles home.

Cause of Death: Acute Ketamine Effects and Accidental Drowning

According to the autopsy report, Matthew Perry’s death was caused by the “acute effects of ketamine”, with the official manner of death being ruled as accidental drowning.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The documentary features insights from US Attorney Martin Estrada, who led the investigation into Perry’s tragic death.

The documentary claims that Perry was given the 27 doses of ketamine by individuals who “should have known much better,” as reported by the New York Post. In connection with his death, five individuals have been charged, including:

Two doctors: Dr. Salvador Plasencia and Dr. Mark Chavez

His assistant: Kenneth Iwamasa

An acquaintance: Erik Fleming

A suspected drug dealer known as “the Ketamine Queen”, identified as Jasveen Sangha

Involvement of “The Ketamine Queen”

According to the indictment, Jasveen Sangha allegedly supplied the ketamine that contributed to Perry’s death. On the day of his passing, Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, administered the last three doses using needles provided by Dr. Plasencia.

Text messages revealed that Dr. Plasencia saw the opportunity as a “quick money-making scheme”, according to Martin Estrada.

The doctor and Jasveen Sangha have both pleaded not guilty and are set to stand trial on March 4 in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Iwamasa, Fleming, and Dr. Chavez have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Addressing the legal implications, US Attorney Martin Estrada emphasized a shift in accountability, stating, “We no longer blame the victims of overdose deaths. We hold drug dealers and suppliers accountable for exploiting addiction and causing deaths.”

This case is seen as an example of pursuing justice for reckless actions that lead to tragic consequences.

What is Ketamine?

Ketamine is a powerful anesthetic approved by US health authorities for surgical use, administered through intramuscular injections or intravenous (IV) delivery.

Chemically related to PCP (Phencyclidine), it is also used recreationally for its euphoric effects. However, it poses significant risks, including hallucinations, respiratory issues, and cardiac complications.

In 2019, the FDA approved ketamine for treating treatment-resistant depression.

While some view it as lifesaving, others warn about its addictive properties and severe health risks, such as irreversible bladder and kidney damage and intense abdominal pain. The drug should only be administered by a licensed medical professional.