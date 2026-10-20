What Is Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘Secret Cabinet’ and Who Are Its Members? Who Runs His Gang From Jail Amid Tiger Shroff Attack Reports?

The firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has raised questions about the alleged overseas network associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Shortly after the attack, a voice recording attributed to US-based associate Anil Pandit reportedly surfaced, claiming responsibility for the incident. The development has brought renewed attention to a central question: who is allegedly coordinating the network while Bishnoi remains lodged in Gujarat’s high-security Sabarmati Central Jail?

Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi has also been brought to India following his arrest in the United States, according to the information available to investigators. Yet, sources familiar with the alleged syndicate say a network of associates operating from overseas locations continues to play a role in its activities.

This group has been described as a “secret cabinet” comprising trusted associates who allegedly coordinate logistics, recruitment and strategic decisions. The precise structure and responsibilities attributed to its members remain allegations that require verification through the ongoing investigation.

What Is Lawrence Bishnoi’s ‘Secret Cabinet’?

According to various sources, the so-called secret cabinet consists of associates based in different countries who are believed to coordinate aspects of the syndicate’s operations. Their reported responsibilities include providing logistical support, recruiting new members and maintaining communication among individuals linked to the network. The names associated with this alleged group include Randeep Malik, Tyson Bishnoi, Anil Pandit, Harry Boxer, Harman Sandhu, Goldy Dhillon, Aarzoo Bishnoi, Shubham Lonkar and Himanshu Sonipat.

Sources further suggest that the associates have different roles within the network rather than functioning as a single group with identical responsibilities. The alleged arrangement is said to have helped the syndicate maintain connections across India and overseas despite the incarceration of its most prominent figures. The term “secret cabinet” is a description used for the alleged arrangement; it should not be understood as an officially confirmed organisational structure.

Who Allegedly Handles Strategy And Target Selection?

According to the information shared by sources, Randeep Malik, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Shubham Lonkar are believed to form a separate group within the wider network. They are alleged to be involved in strategic planning, arranging funds and selecting targets. Randeep Malik has increasingly figured in accounts of the network’s overseas operations since November 2025, according to sources familiar with the matter. The same sources allege that Malik became a significant figure in coordinating activities across locations after developments involving other prominent members of the syndicate.

These claims describe an alleged division of responsibilities within the network. The extent of each individual’s role, however, would need to be established through evidence gathered by law-enforcement agencies.

Who Is Anil Pandit?

Anil Pandit, described by sources as a native of Panipat in Haryana, has come into focus after a voice recording attributed to him reportedly claimed responsibility for the firing involving Tiger Shroff. Sources allege that Pandit left India for Canada before subsequently reaching the United States, following the 2023 killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. His name reportedly began appearing more frequently in connection with responsibilities attributed to the overseas network from November 2025.

According to the information provided by sources, Pandit worked alongside Randeep Malik and received training with him from January 2026. The nature of the alleged training and the responsibilities it involved have not been independently established. Sources also allege that Malik helped Pandit leave India and establish himself overseas. These claims remain allegations and should not be treated as judicial findings.

How Did The Alleged Network Expand Overseas?

The Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate has been described by sources as having links extending beyond India. The locations mentioned include the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Portugal, other parts of Europe and Azerbaijan, alongside Indian states including Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan. According to sources familiar with the alleged network, associates including Malik, Pandit, Harry Boxer, Aarzoo Bishnoi, Harman Sandhu and Shubham Lonkar have played roles in maintaining or coordinating its overseas connections.

The alleged network is said to rely on communication between associates in different locations, with individuals assigned responsibilities related to recruitment, logistics and coordination. The full extent of these links, including the nature of any cross-border command structure, remains a matter for investigators to establish. Sources have also alleged that Malik was involved in facilitating criminal activity, including murders and a grenade attack targeting a club in the Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh region. Such allegations require careful attribution and independent corroboration; they do not, by themselves, establish criminal responsibility.

Who Is Running The Network While Lawrence Bishnoi Is In Jail?

Bishnoi’s incarceration has raised questions about whether associates outside India are coordinating parts of the alleged syndicate. The information provided by sources points to Randeep Malik, Harry Boxer, Aarzoo Bishnoi, Anil Pandit, Harman Sandhu and Shubham Lonkar as individuals believed to have assumed significant responsibilities following Anmol Bishnoi’s arrest. However, identifying the people allegedly involved in overseas coordination is not the same as establishing who ultimately directs the network. The extent of communication between those abroad and individuals in India, and whether particular decisions were authorised by people in custody, would require evidence from investigations.

The voice recording attributed to Anil Pandit following the Tiger Shroff firing has added another dimension to these questions. A claim of responsibility does not independently establish who ordered an attack, who carried it out or whether the people named in reports were involved. The investigation into the firing and any alleged links to the wider syndicate will be crucial in determining whether the claims about the so-called secret cabinet correspond to an established operational structure.

For now, the reported overseas network offers a possible explanation for how associates allegedly maintain connections across borders despite the incarceration of prominent figures. Its precise hierarchy, individual roles and links to specific crimes remain matters that require verification through law-enforcement evidence.

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