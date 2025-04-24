Home
Friday, April 25, 2025
Live Tv
What Is Mckenna Grace’s Ethnicity? Actress 18, Has Been Roped-In For ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping’

Mckenna Grace, 18, is best known for her performance as young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. She further captivated audiences as Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Mckenna Grace has been cast as Maysilee Donner in ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.'


Rising star Mckenna Grace has been cast in the role of Maysilee Donner for the upcoming prequel, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which hits theaters on November 20, 2026.

Alongside her, Joseph Zada will play a young Haymitch Abernathy, while Whitney Peak has been chosen to portray his love interest, Lenore Dove Baird.

Lionsgate Praises New Talent for Prequel Film

Speaking to Deadline, Erin Westerman, Co-President of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, emphasized the powerful performances brought by the cast:

“The Hunger Games franchise has always been a launchpad for outstanding young talent. Jo and Whitney continue that tradition with unmatched emotion and intensity.”

Westerman added that after an exhaustive global search, these actors were chosen not just for their abilities, but for the authentic emotional depth they brought to their characters.

She also highlighted that Haymitch’s backstory, and his relationship with Lenore, are among the most emotionally charged narratives in the Hunger Games universe.

Who Is Mckenna Grace?

Mckenna Grace, 18, is best known for her performance as young Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel. She further captivated audiences as Phoebe Spengler in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Grace’s filmography also includes acclaimed roles in I, Tonya and Troop Zero.

Grace’s career continues to rise, with several major releases lined up:

Regretting You: Grace stars in Paramount’s adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestselling novel, scheduled for release in October 2025.

Kiss of Death: A leading role in Blumhouse’s upcoming thriller.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2: A key role in the much-anticipated sequel to the horror hit.

Scream 7: Joining the iconic horror franchise.

Anniversary: Appearing in Lionsgate’s upcoming political thriller.

What Is Mckenna Grace’s Ethnicity?

​Mckenna Grace is an American actress and singer born on June 25, 2006, in Grapevine, Texas. Her ethnic background includes English, Scottish, Irish, Welsh, German, and one-eighth Mexican ancestry.

She has expressed pride in her diverse heritage, particularly acknowledging her great-great-grandmother who immigrated from Mexico and spoke only Spanish.

Grace began her acting career at a young age and has appeared in various films and television series, including “Gifted,” “Annabelle Comes Home,” “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

In addition to acting, she has pursued a music career, releasing singles and extended plays that showcase her talents as a singer and songwriter.

