Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, March 3, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To The Oscars

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To The Oscars

Mikey Madison, 25, wins Best Actress Oscar for Anora, making history as the second-youngest winner. Her powerful performance and emotional speech stole the show.

What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To The Oscars


At just 25, Mikey Madison has cemented her place in Hollywood history by becoming the second-youngest actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. She received the prestigious Oscar for her powerful performance in Anora, a comedy-drama directed by Sean Baker that won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Madison, who turns 26 later this month, is also the ninth youngest actress to ever win an Oscar. In Anora, she plays a sex worker who falls in love with the immature son of a Russian millionaire, delivering a performance that captivated audiences and critics alike.

Mikey Madison’s Emotional Acceptance Speech

Taking the stage to accept her award, an overwhelmed Madison described the moment as “very surreal.”

“I grew up in LA, but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible,” she said.

She went on to express gratitude to her family, including her parents, sister, younger brother, and twin brother Miles, whom she jokingly referred to as her “best friend – not that you have a choice.”

Madison also used her moment to honor and recognize the sex worker community, stating, “I will continue to support you and be an ally.”

Reflecting on the journey leading up to her historic win, she shared, “One of the highlights of this experience was getting to know all the incredible women.” She concluded her heartfelt speech with, “This is a dream come true. Or am I going to wake up tomorrow?”

Mikey Madison’s Rise to Stardom and Net Worth

Born on March 25, 1999, in Los Angeles, California, Mikey Madison has steadily built a name for herself in Hollywood. She began her career with independent films before transitioning to bigger productions, gaining recognition for her versatility across genres, from comedy to horror.

Her breakthrough came with her role as Max Fox in the acclaimed FX series Better Things (2016–2022). She later landed a major role in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she played Susan “Sadie” Atkins, a member of the infamous Manson Family.

Thanks to her performances in both television and blockbuster films, Madison has built an impressive career and a growing fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth stands at $1 million.

With her Oscar win now securing her place among Hollywood’s elite, Mikey Madison is undoubtedly a rising star to watch.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser Now!

Filed under

Best Actress Mikey Madison Anora Mikey Madison Oscar win

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April 10

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April...

UP Woman Executed In UAE On Feb 15, MEA Tells Delhi HC On Father’s Plea

UP Woman Executed In UAE On Feb 15, MEA Tells Delhi HC On Father’s Plea

Halt Afghan Refugee Expulsions, Pakistan Urged

Halt Afghan Refugee Expulsions, Pakistan Urged

Brij Bhushan Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Court Records Witness Statement

Brij Bhushan Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi Court Records Witness Statement

US Treasury Department Suspends Enforcement Of Corporate Transparency Act Against Domestic Reporting Companies

US Treasury Department Suspends Enforcement Of Corporate Transparency Act Against Domestic Reporting Companies

Entertainment

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April 10

Dhanush’s ‘Idly Kadai’ Postponed – Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ To Get Solo Release On April

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Breaks Kollywood Records With Most-Watched Teaser In 24 Hour

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser Now!

WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box Office Success

Atlee Reportedly Is Charging ₹100 Crore For Next Film With Allu Arjun; After Jawan’s Box

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Be Happy’ Trailer Unveiled: A Heartwarming Dance Drama Premieres On March 14

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard