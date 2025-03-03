What Is Mikey Madison’s Net Worth? A Look At Her Career From ‘Better Things’ To The Oscars

Mikey Madison, 25, wins Best Actress Oscar for Anora, making history as the second-youngest winner. Her powerful performance and emotional speech stole the show.

At just 25, Mikey Madison has cemented her place in Hollywood history by becoming the second-youngest actress to win the Academy Award for Best Actress. She received the prestigious Oscar for her powerful performance in Anora, a comedy-drama directed by Sean Baker that won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival last year.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Madison, who turns 26 later this month, is also the ninth youngest actress to ever win an Oscar. In Anora, she plays a sex worker who falls in love with the immature son of a Russian millionaire, delivering a performance that captivated audiences and critics alike.

Mikey Madison’s Emotional Acceptance Speech

Taking the stage to accept her award, an overwhelmed Madison described the moment as “very surreal.”

“I grew up in LA, but Hollywood always felt so far for me. To be standing in this room is really incredible,” she said.

She went on to express gratitude to her family, including her parents, sister, younger brother, and twin brother Miles, whom she jokingly referred to as her “best friend – not that you have a choice.”

Madison also used her moment to honor and recognize the sex worker community, stating, “I will continue to support you and be an ally.”

Reflecting on the journey leading up to her historic win, she shared, “One of the highlights of this experience was getting to know all the incredible women.” She concluded her heartfelt speech with, “This is a dream come true. Or am I going to wake up tomorrow?”

Mikey Madison’s Rise to Stardom and Net Worth

Born on March 25, 1999, in Los Angeles, California, Mikey Madison has steadily built a name for herself in Hollywood. She began her career with independent films before transitioning to bigger productions, gaining recognition for her versatility across genres, from comedy to horror.

Her breakthrough came with her role as Max Fox in the acclaimed FX series Better Things (2016–2022). She later landed a major role in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where she played Susan “Sadie” Atkins, a member of the infamous Manson Family.

Thanks to her performances in both television and blockbuster films, Madison has built an impressive career and a growing fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her estimated net worth stands at $1 million.

With her Oscar win now securing her place among Hollywood’s elite, Mikey Madison is undoubtedly a rising star to watch.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘Haikyuu!! vs. The Little Giant’ – 2nd Anime Film Announced! Watch The First Teaser Now!