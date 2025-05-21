What Is MrBeast’s Net Worth? 27-Year-Old Youtuber Becomes World’s Youngest Billionaire

Jimmy Donaldson, better known to the world as MrBeast, has officially become one of the youngest billionaires on the planet. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 27-year-old internet sensation now has a net worth of $1 billion, earning around $50 million every month.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known to the world as MrBeast, has officially become one of the youngest billionaires on the planet. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 27-year-old internet sensation now has a net worth of $1 billion, earning around $50 million every month. With this, he has become the eighth-youngest billionaire in the world.

But despite the jaw-dropping figure, MrBeast claims he still has less than a million dollars in his bank account—and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Leaning Into the Meme Life

To mark the milestone, MrBeast recently shared a series of playful photos on Instagram. In them, he’s seen holding giant stacks of cash while mimicking his viral meme character, “Mr Lean”—a humorous, exaggerated version of himself that fans created online.

In this meme version, Mr Lean is usually dressed in flashy clothes, showing off wealth in an over-the-top, almost comical way. It’s a popular fan-made persona that pokes fun at the way influencers flaunt their riches.

“You guys can stop asking me to recreate the meme now,” MrBeast wrote in the caption, giving his followers exactly what they wanted in typical self-aware fashion.

“Billionaire on Paper” — But Not in Real Life

The announcement follows MrBeast’s appearance a few months ago on the Diary of a CEO podcast hosted by Steven Bartlett. During the conversation, he revealed that while he might technically be a billionaire, the money isn’t sitting in his personal bank account.

“Yeah. But in my actual bank account, I have less than one million. [I pay myself] a little bit, but I also have some assistants and things like that, so I try to pay myself what I spend personally, a month, just to stay even,” he explained.

MrBeast has long emphasized that money, for him, isn’t about personal luxury. Instead, it’s a tool to create larger-than-life content—and more importantly, to help others.

A Mission to Give It All Away

MrBeast’s massive success has never really been about wealth. He’s been vocal for years about what truly drives him: making a difference.

Back in 2019, he posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “I know most people prob won’t believe this, but my main goal in life is to just make a bunch of money, and then give it all away while doing as much good as possible before I die. I just don’t want to live a meaningless life, I want to make an impact and be content when I’m older!”

He doubled down on that message again in 2023:

“Twitter – Rich people should help others with their money. Me – Okay, I’ll use my money to help people, and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny. Twitter – MrBeast bad.”

It’s a message that has defined much of his content and public image—huge giveaways, charity work, and videos that aim to do good while still entertaining millions.

From Counting to 100,000 to Global Fame

MrBeast’s rise to internet superstardom started when he was just a teenager in North Carolina, making videos from his bedroom. His first major viral success came in 2017, when he uploaded a video titled “I Counted to 100,000.” The video took 44 hours to film and ended up with over 30 million views.

Since then, his channel has exploded.

396 million subscribers on YouTube

71.3 million followers on Instagram

32.6 million followers on X

He’s now considered one of the most influential digital creators in the world.

More Than Just YouTube

Though YouTube remains his biggest source of income, MrBeast has built an entire business empire. His brand deals and merchandise are hugely successful, and he’s launched ventures like:

MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant brand

Feastables, a line of snacks and chocolates

Despite the size of his businesses, MrBeast still runs everything with the same core belief: reinvest earnings into content and charity. He’s built a model that proves you can do good and entertain at the same time—and now, he’s done it all the way to a billion-dollar valuation.

The Billionaire Who Doesn’t Keep the Money

In a world where billionaires are often criticized for hoarding wealth, MrBeast stands out for doing the exact opposite. While many chase private jets and luxury homes, he’s focused on giving more, building bigger, and helping wherever he can.

Whether it’s planting trees, donating to shelters, paying for surgeries, or creating once-in-a-lifetime experiences for strangers—he’s always made giving central to his brand.

And now, as a billionaire, he says the mission stays the same.