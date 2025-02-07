Naga Chaitanya owns a luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad’s prestigious Jubilee Hills area. Purchased in 2021, the property is valued at approximately ₹15 crore.

Popular actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala got engaged on August 8 in a private ceremony at Nagarjuna’s mansion in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The couple is set to tie the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios.

With a combined net worth of approximately ₹164 crore, as reported a leading publication, both actors have built their wealth through acting, endorsements, and business ventures.

Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth and Income Sources

According to News18 and India Today, Naga Chaitanya has an estimated net worth of ₹154 crore. The actor, who debuted in Bollywood with Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022, charges between ₹5-10 crore per project. In addition to his acting career, he earns from brand endorsements and various investments.

Naga Chaitanya’s Expensive Assets and Investments

1. High-End Real Estate Holdings

Naga Chaitanya owns a luxurious bungalow in Hyderabad’s prestigious Jubilee Hills area. Purchased in 2021, the property is valued at approximately ₹15 crore, as per The Financial Express.

2. Business Ventures and Investments

Beyond acting, Naga Chaitanya has diversified his income sources. In 2022, he ventured into the food industry by launching Shoyu, a cloud kitchen specializing in pan-Asian cuisine. This move has further strengthened his financial portfolio.

3. Collection of Luxury Cars and Superbikes

The actor has a well-known passion for high-end automobiles. His impressive collection includes:

Ferrari F430 – Worth approximately ₹1.75 crore.

Range Rover Autobiography – Valued at ₹3.40 crore.

Porsche 911 GT3 RS – Recently acquired for ₹3.5 crore.

In addition to luxury cars, he also owns two high-performance superbikes:

BMW R9T

Triumph Thruxton R

Sobhita Dhulipala’s Net Worth and Income Sources

Sobhita Dhulipala, a well-established actress and model, primarily earns through films, web series, and brand endorsements. Reports estimate her net worth to be between ₹7-10 crore. Her contributions to digital platforms and mainstream cinema have significantly added to her growing fortune.

With a combined wealth of ₹164 crore, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are among the most financially successful stars in the Indian film industry. Their investments in real estate, business ventures, and luxury possessions reflect their thriving careers and extravagant lifestyle.

Sobhita Dhulipala, an Indian actress and model, has an estimated net worth ranging between ₹7 to ₹10 crore. She reportedly charges between ₹70 lakh to ₹1 crore per project.

Her income is derived from acting roles in films and web series, as well as brand endorsements and modeling assignments.