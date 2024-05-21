What Is Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth In 2024? Actor Shells Out A Whopping ₹3.5 Crore On New Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Naga Chaitanya boasts an impressive car collection and is often seen driving around Hyderabad in his luxury cars. Known for his unending love for expensive wheels, the actor has now added a new car to his ever-growing fleet.

The 37-year-old actor has bought home a brand-new silver Porsche 911 GT3 RS and has shelled-out a whopping ₹3.51 crore for the same. For the unversed, Naga already has cars from brands like Ferrari, BMW, Range Rover and Mercedes parked in his garage.

Pictures of Naga Chaitnya posing with his new Porsche were shared by the car dealership with the caption, “We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS. We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the race track.”

MUST READ: Has Ranveer Singh Stepped Down From HanuMan Director Prashanth Verma’s Rakshas? Actor Even Did A Photo Shoot For The Film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Porsche Centre Chennai (@porschecentrechennai)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chay Akkineni (@chayakkineni)

What Is Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth In 2024?

According to multiple reports, Naga Chaitanya owns a plush mansion in Hyderabad’s upscale Jubilee Hills, exemplifying luxurious living. He has also invested in a cloud kitchen business, which began operating last year in Hyderabad, offering exquisite pan-Asian dishes.