What Is Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth In 2024? Actor Shells Out A Whopping ₹3.5 Crore On New Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Naga Chaitanya boasts an impressive car collection and is often seen driving around Hyderabad in his luxury cars. Known for his unending love for expensive wheels, the actor has now added a new car to his ever-growing fleet.
The 37-year-old actor has bought home a brand-new silver Porsche 911 GT3 RS and has shelled-out a whopping ₹3.51 crore for the same. For the unversed, Naga already has cars from brands like Ferrari, BMW, Range Rover and Mercedes parked in his garage.
Pictures of Naga Chaitnya posing with his new Porsche were shared by the car dealership with the caption, “We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS. We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the race track.”
MUST READ: Has Ranveer Singh Stepped Down From HanuMan Director Prashanth Verma’s Rakshas? Actor Even Did A Photo Shoot For The Film
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Porsche Centre Chennai (@porschecentrechennai)
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What Is Naga Chaitanya’s Net Worth In 2024?
Naga Chaitanya’s impressive collection of luxury vehicles further showcases the extravagant lifestyle he enjoys. Among his cars are a Ferrari F 430, worth around Rs 1.75 crore, and a Range Rover Autobiography, valued at Rs 3.43 crore.
In addition to these luxury cars, the actor also owns superbikes such as the BMW R9T, worth Rs 19 lakh, and the Triumph Thruxton R, costing around Rs 13 lakh, providing a glimpse into the exciting life he leads.
If reports are to be believed, his net worth, as of 2024, is estimated to be Rs. 154 crores.
ALSO READ: Has Sanjay Dutt Quit Akshay Kumar Starrer Welcome 3? New Report Claims ‘Too Many Changes’ Has Led To His Exit