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Home > Entertainment News > What Is ‘NAZA’? Why The Gaza Documentary Has Angered Israel And Sparked A Major Controversy

What Is ‘NAZA’? Why The Gaza Documentary Has Angered Israel And Sparked A Major Controversy

Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor’s NAZA has won the Special Jury Prize at the 2026 Venice Film Festival, but the documentary has triggered fierce criticism in Israel over its allegations about military targeting systems and civilian deaths in Gaza.

The Gaza Documentary
The Gaza Documentary

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 19:34 IST

A documentary made by two Israeli filmmakers has become one of the most contentious films at the 2026 Venice Film Festival. Titled NAZA, the 80-minute film examines Israel’s military campaign in Gaza through testimonies from Israeli military and intelligence personnel. The documentary, directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, won the Special Jury Prize at Venice and received a reported 25-minute standing ovation. The response in Israel, however, has been sharply different, with government and military officials rejecting its central allegations and questioning how the filmmakers obtained their material.

What Is The NAZA Documentary About?

NAZA focuses on Israel’s use of artificial intelligence, surveillance and automated targeting systems during the Gaza war. The filmmakers interviewed 24 Israeli military and intelligence sources, whose identities are kept confidential. The title refers to a Hebrew military acronym associated with the expected number of civilian casualties in a strike. One source featured in reporting about the film alleges that an attack could be approved with an expectation of up to 500 civilian deaths for one Hamas target.

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The IDF has strongly rejected that specific allegation, calling it “completely false”. The military has also questioned the use of anonymous sources and said their claims cannot be independently verified.

Why Has NAZA Angered Israeli Officials?

The backlash intensified after the film’s Venice success. Israeli Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar accused Abraham and Szor of “treason” and called for their Israeli citizenship to be revoked. He later asked the Shin Bet security service to investigate whether Hamas had any role in providing material used in the documentary.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also condemned the film and announced plans for legislation that could allow citizenship to be revoked from people who “defame” the IDF. The proposal has itself triggered criticism, including from President Isaac Herzog, who said such a move has no chance of succeeding.

What Has The IDF Said About The Film?

IDF Chief of Staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir has accused the documentary of containing what he described as “blood libels”, deliberate distortions and false allegations against Israeli soldiers and commanders.

The military has maintained that its operations are conducted in accordance with international law and has rejected claims that it deliberately targets civilians. It has also sought access to the full film before determining what further action may be appropriate.

What Do The NAZA Filmmakers Say?

Abraham and Szor have defended the documentary, arguing that its purpose is to make Israeli audiences confront testimony from people within the country’s own military and intelligence establishment. Their previous film, No Other Land, won the 2024 Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. NAZA was produced by The Guardian, which has defended the filmmakers and said the documentary followed more than three years of investigative work involving confidential sources.

The film’s Venice award has therefore opened a much wider debate around Gaza, military accountability, anonymous whistleblowers, journalism and freedom of expression, while the central allegations remain disputed by Israel’s military and government.

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What Is ‘NAZA’? Why The Gaza Documentary Has Angered Israel And Sparked A Major Controversy
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What Is ‘NAZA’? Why The Gaza Documentary Has Angered Israel And Sparked A Major Controversy

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What Is ‘NAZA’? Why The Gaza Documentary Has Angered Israel And Sparked A Major Controversy
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