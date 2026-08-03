What Is Suriya’s Secret To A Happy Marriage With Jyotika? Actor Shares Relationship Advice

The South superstar Suriya and actress Jyotika have been married since September 2006 and are one of the most loved celebrity couples in India. They have been winning people’s hearts ever since they got together. They are known for sharing a very strong bond, a very glamorous career and moreover being so humble even after the success. Recently speaking at a public event, Suriya talked about his concept of love and went on to reveal the secret which has kept his marriage successful and blooming for the past 20 years.

Why does Suriya believe love shouldn’t end after marriage?

Addressing the audience at a promotion of his upcoming film Vishwanath & Sons in Chennai, Suriya pointed out that love is not something that ends at the alter but rather something which requires constant efforts He stated that sustaining a relationship through decades involves hard work and the display of love every day.

“I think love should be everlasting. It shouldn’t end once you tie the knot. You should keep loving every day, even if you’ve been together for 20 years. You should keep loving and continue to respect your partner.” — Suriya

How do evolving priorities affect long-term relationships?

However, Suriya understood that people will undergo changes as they mature and grow up. Instead of resisting this process, the actor suggested that one should welcome it and develop together with his/her partner without losing the initial feeling of affection.

It is obvious that emotions at age of 20 are absolutely different from emotions at 25 or even 50, but the feeling of affection should be kept throughout all life periods.

“We all change, both men and women. The maturity at 20 will not be the same when you hit 25 or 50. Things will change, minds will change, and priorities will change, but that love and affection must never change. That’s the only advice I can give regarding love.” — Suriya

Why does Suriya emphasize standing by a partner’s sacrifices?

Looking back on the family dynamics and balancing their careers, Suriya shared that he held immense respect for the unspoken sacrifices of women while handling domestic affairs and bringing up their children. Jyotika, who had retired herself from acting upon marriage but came out with flying colors in recent times, had mentioned that both of them ensured that at least one of them was with their children, Diya and Dev.

Suriya encouraged men to support their partner’s dreams, respect their space, and stand firmly behind them.

“When we get married, be it in looking after the house or the children, it’s the women who compromise on everything. Women are the only ones to do that. For their success, you must salute them not 10 but 100 times. Stand by them, love them, give them the respect they deserve.” — Suriya

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