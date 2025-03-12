Home
What Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Ethnicity? Tamil Star Faces Heat Over Insulting Muslim Community During Iftar Event In Chennai

Thalapathy Vijay


Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay has landed in controversy after a police complaint was filed against him for allegedly disrespecting the Muslim community during an Iftar event in Chennai.

According to a report, the Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath lodged the complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner’s office, citing concerns over the event’s conduct.

What Are The Allegations Against Vijay’s Iftar Gathering

The complaint claims that Vijay’s Iftar program was disrespectful, primarily due to the presence of individuals who were allegedly “drunkards and rowdies.”

The event, which is meant for fasting and prayer, was deemed inappropriate due to the participation of such attendees.

Syed Kous, the treasurer of Tamil Nadu Sunnat Jamath, addressed the media, expressing his disappointment with the way the event unfolded.

“Muslims were insulted at the Iftar program organised by Vijay. We believe the participation of drunkards and rowdies who had nothing to do with fasting or Iftar has insulted Muslims,” he stated.

Additionally, he criticized Vijay for not issuing an apology and claimed that the event was conducted in a “hurtful manner.”

Security Guards Accused of Misconduct

Apart from the event’s organization, Syed Kous also accused Vijay’s security team of mistreating attendees. He alleged that the foreign guards behaved disrespectfully, comparing their treatment of people to “cows.”

The complaint further mentioned the lack of proper arrangements at the venue and criticized Vijay for failing to address the issues raised by attendees.

“Legal action should be taken against Vijay to ensure this does not happen again,” Syed added, clarifying that the complaint was not filed for publicity but to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Vijay’s Iftar Event at Royapettah YMCA

Vijay hosted the Iftar gathering at the Royapettah YMCA grounds, where he actively participated in prayers and broke the fast alongside attendees. The actor was seen wearing a skull cap, and visuals from the event quickly went viral on social media.

On the professional front, Vijay was last seen in “The GOAT,” directed by Venkat Prabhu. He is currently filming “Jana Nayagan” with H Vinoth. However, his focus is shifting towards politics, as he has officially announced that “Jana Nayagan” will be his final film before entering the 2026 elections.

This latest controversy has sparked widespread discussions, but Vijay has yet to respond to the allegations.

What Is Thalapathy Vijay’s Ethnicity?

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Vijay, was born on June 22, 1974, in Madras (now Chennai), Tamil Nadu. He comes from a film background, with his father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, being a renowned film director, and his mother, Shoba Chandrasekhar, a playback singer and vocalist.

Vijay’s father has Christian roots, while his mother follows Hinduism.

ALSO READ: Why Is Mohan Babu Facing Murder Allegations Two Decades After Soundarya’s Death?

newsx

Astronomers Discover Four Tiny Planets Orbiting Barnard’s Star, Earth’s Cosmic Neighbor
Sudiksha Konanki

Sudiksha Konanki’s Disappearance Timeline: US Investigators Identify Person Of Interest
newsx

Lilavati Hospital Fraud Takes Dark Turn: Black Magic Allegations Emerge Amid Rs 1,200 Crore Scam
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Announces ₹1 Lakh Aid For Brides Under Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivah Yojana
newsx

French Publishers And Authors File Lawsuit Against Meta In AI Case
Taylor Swift

What Is The Mystery Behind Taylor Swift’s Absence From Public Eye?
