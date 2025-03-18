Speaking highly of Chalamet, Paltrow called him “a thinking man’s sex symbol”, highlighting his intelligence, dedication to his craft, and respectful nature.

Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet in a still from Marty Supreme

Academy Award-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 52, is making a return to acting alongside Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming A24 film, Marty Supreme.

Directed and co-written by Josh Safdie, the film is inspired by professional ping-pong player Marty Reisman and explores an intense relationship between the lead characters.

In a recent interview, Paltrow addressed viral images of her and Chalamet kissing on set in New York City last October.

Gwyneth Paltrow Talks About On-Screen Intimacy with Timothée Chalamet

When asked about the steamy scenes, Paltrow candidly admitted, “I mean, we have a lot of sex in this movie. There’s a lot — a lot.” She further hinted at the depth of their intimate moments, confirming that they share “a lot of vulnerable positions” on-screen.

Paltrow’s character in Marty Supreme is married to a man who is part of the “Ping-Pong mafia”. However, she becomes romantically involved with Marty, played by Timothée Chalamet.

“She’s had a pretty tough life, and I think he breathes life back into her,” Paltrow explained. However, she also clarified that their relationship remains transactional for both of them.

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet?

Gwyneth Paltrow is 52 years old whereas, Timothée Chalamet is 29 years old. This makes a difference of 23 years between the two.

Gwyneth Paltrow on Working with an Intimacy Coordinator

Discussing the presence of an intimacy coordinator on set, Paltrow revealed she was unfamiliar with the role.

“I did not know it existed,” she admitted, recalling that earlier in her career, actors simply followed the director’s instructions without additional guidance.

When asked about her comfort level with certain physical scenes, Paltrow responded, “Girl, I’m from the era where you get naked, you get in bed, and the camera’s on.”

She shared that both she and Chalamet were comfortable handling things themselves, telling the intimacy coordinator, “I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back.”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Husband React To Her On-Screen Romance

Paltrow, who is married to Brad Falchuk, also spoke about how her husband reacted to her kissing scenes with Chalamet. However, she didn’t express any concerns, focusing instead on the professionalism between her and her co-star.

Speaking highly of Chalamet, Paltrow called him “a thinking man’s sex symbol”, highlighting his intelligence, dedication to his craft, and respectful nature.

“He’s a very polite, properly raised… I was going to say kid,” she said, quickly correcting herself. “He’s a man who takes his work seriously and is a fun partner to act with.”

Fans can look forward to Marty Supreme, which is set to premiere on December 25, 2025.