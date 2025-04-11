Home
Friday, April 11, 2025
What Is The ‘Chicken Jockey’ Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

In Minecraft, a chicken jockey—a baby zombie riding a chicken—is a highly uncommon occurrence. Players typically need to wait for nightfall to even have a chance at encountering a zombie, then hope for the rare baby variant, and finally, that it spawns near a chicken.

What Is The 'Chicken Jockey' Trend? UK Cinemas Warn Audiences Over Viral Celebration Going Wrong During Minecraft Movie

Fans went wild over the chicken jockey scene, cheering loudly and tossing popcorn in excitement throughout the theater.


Younger audiences attending A Minecraft Movie have reportedly caused such a stir during one particular scene that theaters have begun to take action.

Following a disruptive screening on Saturday, the Township Theatre in New Jersey announced on Facebook that children under a certain age will now need to be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult to attend the film. The theater described it as an “unfortunate situation.”

The Scene That Sparked the Frenzy: Chicken Jockey Appears

The moment that triggered the outburst involved Jack Black’s character witnessing a baby zombie leap onto a chicken—forming the rare and iconic “chicken jockey.” Viewers reportedly reacted with loud screams and popcorn throwing, turning the screening into pure chaos.

How Rare Is a Chicken Jockey in Minecraft?

According to the official Minecraft Wiki, the probability of witnessing this mob combination is quite low. Each baby zombie-type entity has just a 5% chance of checking for a nearby chicken within a 10x6x10 block area to mount it.

If no chicken is present, there’s another 5% chance one will spawn riding a chicken. Without chickens nearby, the odds drop drastically to a mere 0.25%.

Interestingly, chicken jockeys can sometimes spawn with weapons like golden swords or tridents, making them not only rare but also dangerous.

Mass Hysteria in Theaters Across the Country

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, A Minecraft Movie has performed exceptionally well at the box office, raking in $163 million in its opening weekend in the U.S. alone, along with an additional $150 million internationally.

Social media has been flooded with fans describing their experience in theaters during the infamous scene. One user commented, “My entire row gave a standing ovation when Jack Black mentioned Chicken Jockey.” Another said, “When he said it, the whole theater yelled ‘CHICKEN JOCKEY’ and it was magical.”

Theater Employees Call for Respectful Behavior

However, not everyone is enjoying the wild fan behavior. Several theater employees have taken to platforms like TikTok, pleading with audiences to be more considerate.

“Please don’t throw water or popcorn on others—it makes our jobs so much harder,” one staff member shared. Another added, “Cheer if you want, but please don’t swear or cause a mess. It’s been a nightmare working these showings.”

