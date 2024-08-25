What Is The Kidnapping & Murder Case For Which Darshan Thoogudeepa Is In Jail? Actor Spotted Receiving VIP Treatment Behind Bars

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, accused of kidnapping and murdering his fan, Renukaswamy, is allegedly receiving preferential treatment while being lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail.

In the photo shared by news agency IANS, the actor, in grey t-shirt and black trousers, is seen holding a cup of coffee and a cigarette in the other hand. He is seen sitting with three other men in the garden area, sipping coffee and laughing about something. The viral photograph has raised significant security concerns within the prison.

According to some news reports, those seated with Darshan are rowdy history sheeter Wilson Garden Naga, and other inmates Nagaraj (the actor’s manager and co-accused) and Kulla Seena.

MUST READ: Jenna Ortega: My Experiences With Artificial Intelligence Have Been Terrifying

Reacting to the viral picture, the deceased Renukaswamy’s father Kashinath S Shivanagowdru demanded a probe into it and punishment for those behind it. “With such things there is a feeling that a CBI probe should happen.”

“Looking at the picture I’m surprised to see him (Darshan) with others holding a cigarette and drinking tea. We get a doubt whether he is in jail or not. Jail should be a jail and should not become something else. He should be treated like other normal prisoners, but here it looks like he seems to be sitting in a resort,” news agency PTI quoted Shivanagowdru as saying.

Murder accused #Darshan gets VIP treatment at Bengaluru central prison! Tea, cigarettes with other notorious rowdies. Is this a resort or jail @INCIndia ?

Look, this is how your state Govts treats criminals inside jail. Hopeless system! pic.twitter.com/Ad18UVvHcM — Shilpa (@shilpa_cn) August 25, 2024

The Kannada actor was arrested on June 11, 2024, in connection with murder case and has been in judicial custody since June 22.

Renuka Swamy, a pharmacist and fan of Darshan, reportedly sent vulgar messages to Pavithra Gowda on Instagram. Darshan and Pavithra were reportedly in a relationship for a decade, despite the former being married since 2003. When the 47-year-old actor learned about the messages, he discovered that Renuka lived in Chitradurga. The actor then contacted Raghavendra, who runs his fan club in Chitradurga. He then asked Raghavendra to bring Renuka to Bengaluru.

Renuka Swamy was allegedly taken to a location in RR Nagar. Here, he was beaten, resulting in his death from multiple injuries. His body was reportedly dumped in a drain near Summanahalli. As per the police, Darshan and Pavithra were present during the assault. Police told PTI, “Darshan beat Renuka with a belt. After he fell unconscious, his accomplices hit him with sticks and threw him against a wall, which proved fatal.”

ALSO READ: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4: Soccer Comedy Likely To Be Renewed For New Instalment