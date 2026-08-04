LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > What Is The Most Expensive Thing R Madhavan Has Ever Bought? Here’s The Answer

What Is The Most Expensive Thing R Madhavan Has Ever Bought? Here’s The Answer

R Madhavan has revealed that his most extravagant purchase outside of his home is a 40-foot yacht docked in Dubai. Rather than buying it as a status symbol, the actor acquired the vessel during the COVID-19 pandemic to fulfill a personal bucket-list goal: studying navigation and earning his official captain's license.

R Madhavan, Image Credits- Instagram
R Madhavan, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-08-04 19:10 IST

R Madhavan Dubai Yacht Purchase: Known for his grounded and below the radar lifestyle and career choices, actor R Madhavan is not someone who will be found showing off his money and wealth. However, when he was asked about the most expensive purchase made by him, he revealed a yacht in Dubai tops the list of most expensive things owned by the Dhurandhar star.

While owning a yacht might sound like an ultimate luxury but Madhavan’s reason for buying one is not what you would expect from a Bollywood actor.

You Might Be Interested In

Why did R Madhavan buy a yacht?

During the infamous coronavirus pandemic, Madhavan made a promise to himself that he would acquire a new skill every year. Having moved to Dubai to support his son’s swimming career, Madhavan also got a chance to live his longed dream of obtaining a captain’s license.

“I bought it because I always wanted to take a captain’s license, and during COVID, I had nothing better to do. So I sat at home and gave my exam… Now I’m a licensed captain who can sail a 40-foot yacht.” — R Madhavan

How does Madhavan use his yacht in Dubai?

Madhavan does not keep this yacht as a trophy to just show off but rather uses it as an escape to spend time with family. Madhavan frequently takes this boat to the open sea at night to work on scripts and stories in silence. His wife and close friends also regularly take the boat into the Arabian Gulf for leisure trips. Calling the experience “one step closer to nirvana,” he described anchor points where he watches marine life and enjoys nature away from city noise.

How does the yacht compare to his other assets?

Though Madhavan himself states that his biggest overall investment is the properties that he owns, the yacht has been by far his biggest indulgence.

Setting the record straight after news reports about him owning a huge 75-foot mega-yacht, the actor explained that his boat is an ideal 30-to-40-foot craft made to serve family purposes. Besides his boat and his real estate investments, his collection includes Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and his prized collection of Harley Davidsons and Ducatis.

As far as Madhavan himself is concerned, this purchase has remained his best investment not due to its cost, but because of its independence factor.

ALSO READ: What Did Salman Khan Say About Badshah On Alliance? Actor’s Joke Leaves Everyone Laughing

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is The Most Expensive Thing R Madhavan Has Ever Bought? Here’s The Answer
Tags: Bollywoodr madhavan

RELATED News

Salman Khan Gets Candid About Sohail-Seema’s Divorce, Says ‘Move On Now’ And Start Dating Again

How Much Profit Did Madhuri Dixit Make By Selling Her Mumbai Office After 18 Years? Here’s Full Breakdown

After NEET Protest, Sonakshi Sinha Voices Support For Jharkhand Students; Here’s The Full Story

Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Her Planned Hiatus, Says It Was ‘Not A Reactive’ Decision: ‘Boundaries Need To Be Set’

Lenin OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse’s Action Drama Online

LATEST NEWS

Mobile App Development by AppDev.company to Accelerate Business Growth

ICMAI CMA June 2026 Result @icmai.in: Check How To Download CMA Result 2026, Toppers List

Lionel Messi Donates €80,000 to Spain After Devastating Madrid Wildfires, Wins Hearts Online

Actor, Performer & Creator Jugnu Ishiqui Marries Technology Entrepreneur Ryan Balchand in an Intimate US Ceremony

Government Job Recruitment 2026: 24,752 Sanitation Worker Posts In Rajasthan, 2,292 Teacher Posts In Chhattisgarh

What Is The Most Expensive Thing R Madhavan Has Ever Bought? Here’s The Answer

Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Mauritius, graces ICSI’s 5th International Conference

Is Nora Fatehi Dating Moroccan Footballer Yassine Bounou? Bollywood Actor-Cum Singer Breaks Silence on Viral Romance Rumours

UPSSSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out: Check Upcoming Recruitment Exam Dates, Interview Schedule Here

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs DGD LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

What Is The Most Expensive Thing R Madhavan Has Ever Bought? Here’s The Answer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is The Most Expensive Thing R Madhavan Has Ever Bought? Here’s The Answer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is The Most Expensive Thing R Madhavan Has Ever Bought? Here’s The Answer
What Is The Most Expensive Thing R Madhavan Has Ever Bought? Here’s The Answer
What Is The Most Expensive Thing R Madhavan Has Ever Bought? Here’s The Answer
What Is The Most Expensive Thing R Madhavan Has Ever Bought? Here’s The Answer

QUICK LINKS