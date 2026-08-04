What Is The Most Expensive Thing R Madhavan Has Ever Bought? Here’s The Answer

R Madhavan Dubai Yacht Purchase: Known for his grounded and below the radar lifestyle and career choices, actor R Madhavan is not someone who will be found showing off his money and wealth. However, when he was asked about the most expensive purchase made by him, he revealed a yacht in Dubai tops the list of most expensive things owned by the Dhurandhar star.

While owning a yacht might sound like an ultimate luxury but Madhavan’s reason for buying one is not what you would expect from a Bollywood actor.

Why did R Madhavan buy a yacht?

During the infamous coronavirus pandemic, Madhavan made a promise to himself that he would acquire a new skill every year. Having moved to Dubai to support his son’s swimming career, Madhavan also got a chance to live his longed dream of obtaining a captain’s license.

“I bought it because I always wanted to take a captain’s license, and during COVID, I had nothing better to do. So I sat at home and gave my exam… Now I’m a licensed captain who can sail a 40-foot yacht.” — R Madhavan

How does Madhavan use his yacht in Dubai?

Madhavan does not keep this yacht as a trophy to just show off but rather uses it as an escape to spend time with family. Madhavan frequently takes this boat to the open sea at night to work on scripts and stories in silence. His wife and close friends also regularly take the boat into the Arabian Gulf for leisure trips. Calling the experience “one step closer to nirvana,” he described anchor points where he watches marine life and enjoys nature away from city noise.

How does the yacht compare to his other assets?

Though Madhavan himself states that his biggest overall investment is the properties that he owns, the yacht has been by far his biggest indulgence.

Setting the record straight after news reports about him owning a huge 75-foot mega-yacht, the actor explained that his boat is an ideal 30-to-40-foot craft made to serve family purposes. Besides his boat and his real estate investments, his collection includes Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and his prized collection of Harley Davidsons and Ducatis.

As far as Madhavan himself is concerned, this purchase has remained his best investment not due to its cost, but because of its independence factor.

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