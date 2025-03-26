Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s high-profile marriage has officially come to an end, with a Bandra court granting their divorce on March 20. Reports suggest their split stemmed from irreconcilable differences over where to call home—Mumbai or Haryana.

What Is The Mumbai-Haryana Rift That Led To Yuzvendra Chahal And Dhanashree Verma’s Divorce?

Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma finalize their divorce over differences on where to live. Court waives cooling-off period.


Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, were officially granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court on March 20. The couple had filed a joint petition for separation with mutual consent, and the court waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period at their request.

While neither Chahal nor Verma has publicly addressed the reasons behind their split, reports indicate that differences over where to live played a significant role in their separation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Conflicting Priorities Led to the Split

Reports revealed that Chahal and Verma had fundamental differences that made their marriage difficult.

According to reports, Verma was keen on relocating to Mumbai, whereas Chahal was firmly against leaving his family home in Haryana. This disagreement reportedly became a major sticking point in their marriage.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“After tying the knot, Yuzi and Dhanashree had shifted to stay with Yuzi’s parents in Haryana and came to Mumbai only when necessary. Yes, this Mumbai-Haryana jhagda (conflict) was one of the main reasons why this much-in-the-paparazzi-world marriage ended. Yuzi was clear that he wouldn’t uproot himself from his parents’ home and surroundings,” one senior entertainment journalist, Vickey Lalwani, wrote on Instagram.

Chahal Post-Divorce Appearance and Settlement Details

On the day the court granted their divorce, Chahal was spotted wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “Be your own sugar daddy.” The choice of clothing sparked conversations on social media, though Chahal has not commented on its significance.

As part of the divorce settlement, reports suggest that Dhanashree Verma will receive Rs 4.75 crore in alimony. Neither party has publicly confirmed the details of the financial agreement.

Coinciding with the finalization of the divorce, Dhanashree Verma released a song titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, which explores themes of infidelity and domestic violence. While there is no confirmation that the song is related to her personal experiences, its timing has led to speculation among fans and media.

Chahal – Verma Relationship That Spanned Over Four Years

Chahal and Verma got married in December 2020 and had been living separately since June 2022. The couple formally filed for divorce in February 2025, requesting the court to waive the standard cooling-off period, which was subsequently granted.

Also Read: Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March 26?

Filed under

Dhanashree Verma divorce Yuzvendra Chahal divorce

newsx

SC Slams Allahabad Court’s ‘Insensitive’ Ruling On Rape, Puts Stay
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

MK Stalin To Reveal Tamil Nadu’s Next Move In Language Issue? Here’s What CM Said
VP JD Vance joins his wif

Vice President Vance To Join Usha Vance On Greenland Visit Amid Heightened U.S. Interest In...
newsx

Stone Pelting At Mangla Procession Ahead Ram Navami In Hazaribagh, Security On High Alert
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates
A Haryana man allegedly b

Husband’s Deadly Revenge: Haryana Man Buries Tenant Alive After Discovering Wife’s Affair
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

SC Slams Allahabad Court’s ‘Insensitive’ Ruling On Rape, Puts Stay

SC Slams Allahabad Court’s ‘Insensitive’ Ruling On Rape, Puts Stay

MK Stalin To Reveal Tamil Nadu’s Next Move In Language Issue? Here’s What CM Said

MK Stalin To Reveal Tamil Nadu’s Next Move In Language Issue? Here’s What CM Said

Vice President Vance To Join Usha Vance On Greenland Visit Amid Heightened U.S. Interest In Arctic Country

Vice President Vance To Join Usha Vance On Greenland Visit Amid Heightened U.S. Interest In...

Stone Pelting At Mangla Procession Ahead Ram Navami In Hazaribagh, Security On High Alert

Stone Pelting At Mangla Procession Ahead Ram Navami In Hazaribagh, Security On High Alert

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates

IPL 2025: RR vs KKR–Predicted Playing XIs, Match Preview & Key Updates

Entertainment

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

When BTS’ Kim Taehyung Set The Internet On Fire With His Transformation

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Gold Smuggling Case: Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Admits to Using Hawala To Smuggle

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We Need

Final Destination Returns After 14 Years With New Trailer, Fans Say This Is What We

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Have You Seen Actor Manoj Bharathiraja’s Daughters? See Photos Of The Late Actor’s Family

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Who Is Manoj Bharathiraja Wife? Know About His Family, Films, And Career

Lifestyle

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk