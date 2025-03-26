Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s high-profile marriage has officially come to an end, with a Bandra court granting their divorce on March 20. Reports suggest their split stemmed from irreconcilable differences over where to call home—Mumbai or Haryana.

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his estranged wife, Dhanashree Verma, were officially granted a divorce by the Bandra Family Court on March 20. The couple had filed a joint petition for separation with mutual consent, and the court waived the mandatory six-month cooling-off period at their request.

While neither Chahal nor Verma has publicly addressed the reasons behind their split, reports indicate that differences over where to live played a significant role in their separation.

Conflicting Priorities Led to the Split

Reports revealed that Chahal and Verma had fundamental differences that made their marriage difficult.

According to reports, Verma was keen on relocating to Mumbai, whereas Chahal was firmly against leaving his family home in Haryana. This disagreement reportedly became a major sticking point in their marriage.

“After tying the knot, Yuzi and Dhanashree had shifted to stay with Yuzi’s parents in Haryana and came to Mumbai only when necessary. Yes, this Mumbai-Haryana jhagda (conflict) was one of the main reasons why this much-in-the-paparazzi-world marriage ended. Yuzi was clear that he wouldn’t uproot himself from his parents’ home and surroundings,” one senior entertainment journalist, Vickey Lalwani, wrote on Instagram.

Chahal Post-Divorce Appearance and Settlement Details

On the day the court granted their divorce, Chahal was spotted wearing a T-shirt with the phrase “Be your own sugar daddy.” The choice of clothing sparked conversations on social media, though Chahal has not commented on its significance.

As part of the divorce settlement, reports suggest that Dhanashree Verma will receive Rs 4.75 crore in alimony. Neither party has publicly confirmed the details of the financial agreement.

Coinciding with the finalization of the divorce, Dhanashree Verma released a song titled Dekha Ji Dekha Maine, which explores themes of infidelity and domestic violence. While there is no confirmation that the song is related to her personal experiences, its timing has led to speculation among fans and media.

Chahal – Verma Relationship That Spanned Over Four Years

Chahal and Verma got married in December 2020 and had been living separately since June 2022. The couple formally filed for divorce in February 2025, requesting the court to waive the standard cooling-off period, which was subsequently granted.

