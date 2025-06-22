Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > What Is The Mystery Illness Salman Khan Is Suffering From? Bollywood Superstar Reveals Secret Battle With Brain Aneurysm

Salman Khan revealed his battle with trigeminal neuralgia, brain aneurysm, and AV malformation on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Despite intense pain and fractured ribs, he continues working. His candid health confession moved fans and highlighted his unwavering dedication.

Everyone knows Salman Khan for his swagger and those cheesy one-liners—he is the king of Bollywood comebacks. But on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, he peeled back the curtain a bit.

In between roasting Kapil and making the crowd lose it, Salman got real about some pretty gnarly health stuff he deals with every day.

What Is The Mystery Illness Salman Khan Is Suffering From? 

Mid-conversation with Kapil, Salman just laid it all out—he’s fighting trigeminal neuralgia, a brain aneurysm, and an AV malformation.

Trigeminal neuralgia is apparently the “suicide disease” because the pain is so off-the-charts brutal. The man’s literally working through pain that would put most folks in bed for weeks. Brain aneurysm? Yes, that’s a ticking time bomb in your head. AV malformation.

“I’m Breaking Bones, Still Showing Up”  

Salman Khan didn’t sugarcoat it. “I’m breaking bones daily, ribs are fractured, yet I’m still working,” he said—like it’s just another Tuesday. The guy’s shooting action scenes while most of us complain about a mild headache. Makes you rethink calling in sick for a cold, honestly.

He didn’t shy away from the age talk either. Salman mused, “If this had happened when I was younger, I would’ve bounced back and earned everything again. But at this age, starting from scratch isn’t easy.” You know, it’s rare to hear a superstar admit that getting older hits differently. 

The “Suicide Disease”: Not Just a Buzzword

Back in 2017, Salman mentioned his trigeminal neuralgia battle at a Dubai event. The thing’s called the “suicide disease” for a reason—basic stuff like brushing your teeth or eating can feel like getting electrocuted in the face. Not exactly glam, but he’s been open about it, which is actually huge for awareness.

As if trigeminal neuralgia wasn’t enough, he’s also got a brain aneurysm (that’s a bulgy blood vessel in your head, fun times) and this rare AV malformation, which can cause seizures or random bleeding. The man’s got a full playlist of high-risk conditions and still shows up on set.

Despite all this, Salman’s work ethic is wild. He just wrapped Sikandar with a whole crew of stars—Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Sathyaraj, you name it. The dude’s out here proving you can have half the odds stacked against you and still get the job done. If that’s not inspiring, I don’t know what is.

