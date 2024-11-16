Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Is The Name Of The Movie Which Ajay Devgn Will Direct For Akshay Kumar? Deets Inside!

After Suhaag, the duo went on to appear together in movies like 'Khakee' (2004), 'Insan' (2005) and Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe films 'Sooryavanshi' (2021). Meanwhile, the two are currently seen in 'Singham Again.'

What Is The Name Of The Movie Which Ajay Devgn Will Direct For Akshay Kumar? Deets Inside!

Ajay Devgn is all set to don the director’s hat once again, and this time, Akshay Kumar will take the lead role in his upcoming film.

The announcement was made by Ajay at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024 on Saturday, and it is sure to send fans into a frenzy over this big collaboration.

“This is something we were going to announce later but I think this is a great platform. We’re already working on something together where I’m directing the film, and he’s in the film,” said Ajay at the event.

On being asked for more details about the film, Akshay, in his signature witty style, added, “Main script hi bhej deta hu?” To this, Ajay responded, “It’s a little too early, we will talk about it.”

‘Suhaag’, which was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 1994, was the first film where Ajay and Akshay shared screen space.

The duo went on to appear together in movies like ‘Khakee’ (2004), ‘Insan’ (2005) and Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe films ‘Sooryavanshi’ (2021). Meanwhile, the two are currently seen in ‘Singham Again.’

The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others. It was released in theatres on Diwali, facing a clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: New Report Claims Liam Payne’s Friendship With Argentinian Waiter May Have Led To His Death

Filed under

ajay devgn akshay kumar bollywoood latest celebrity news movie news Trending news
Advertisement

Also Read

Bhutan’s ‘Gross National Happiness’ Contributes To Global Success – But Also Loss

Bhutan’s ‘Gross National Happiness’ Contributes To Global Success – But Also Loss

NCP vs NCP: A Battle of Factions in Maharashtra’s Political Arena

NCP vs NCP: A Battle of Factions in Maharashtra’s Political Arena

UN Messenger Of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall Launches India’s First Ocean Literacy Dialogue In Mumbai

UN Messenger Of Peace, Dr. Jane Goodall Launches India’s First Ocean Literacy Dialogue In Mumbai

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Serious Measures To Curb Delhi Air Pollution

Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Serious Measures To Curb Delhi Air Pollution

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

First Year Medical Student Dies Allegedly Due to Ragging at Gujarat College

Entertainment

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

PM Modi Responds To ‘The Sabarmati Report’: ‘Fake Narratives Can Only Persist For So Long’

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66 Million Views In Telugu

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ Trailer Gets 4.03 Million Views In Hindi And 5.66

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

India’s Box Office Collections Drop 7% To Rs 8,951 Cr In Jan-Oct 2024

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Eva Longoria Clarifies Leaving The US Wasn’t Due To Trump’s Win—Here’s the Real Reason

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Hollywood Screenwriter C. Jay Cox Caught Engaging In Sexual Act With Minor

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Want A Healthier Brain? Walking Might Be The Answer, Study Says

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Dealing With Hair Loss In Your 30s? Know Causes, Treatments, And Prevention Tips

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd Edition Of Crowning

Miss Universe 2024 Final: All You Need To Know About The Telecast Of The 73rd

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An Animal Lover

Want To Sun-Bathe With A Penguin? Find The Best Beaches To Visit If You’re An

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Jeff Bezos And Fiancée Lauren Sanchez To Tie The Knot On THIS Day

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox