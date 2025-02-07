Notably, Vidaamuyarchi saw remarkable attendance in Trichy and Pondicherry, with occupancy rates reaching 92.00% and 91.67%, respectively. Chennai also recorded a high occupancy rate of 88.33%.

Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s latest Tamil film, Vidaamuyarchi, had a successful start at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie earned an estimated ₹22 crore nett across India on its first day of release.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is a Tamil adaptation of the 1997 American movie Breakdown and premiered in theatres on Thursday, February 6.

Bumper Opening for @LycaProductions‘ #VidaaMuyarchi in Tamil Nadu for the Opening Day, as the movie gross close to ₹19.25 Crore from 3,875 tracked shows selling over 1 Million tix. Advertisement · Scroll to continue PS: Report from tracked cinemas only. Actuals soon! Stay tuned to https://t.co/nUNjXT9hTu for… pic.twitter.com/fh9meOQxyZ — Cinetrak (@Cinetrak) February 7, 2025

#VidaaMuyarchi day 1 Box Office

Record world wide 149.5 cr Biggest opening in Ak carrier Tamilnadu – 39. 5 cr

Kerala – 6 cr

Andra – 8 cr

Karnataka – 12 cr

Overseas – 84 cr 🔥 King Of Opening #Ajithkumar#VidaamuyarchiFDFS pic.twitter.com/1sre8zJPVe — தல அரவிந்த் (@aravinth43AK) February 6, 2025

Vidaamuyarchi: Box Office Performance and Occupancy Rates

The film witnessed strong audience turnout on its opening day, recording an average occupancy of 58.81% in morning shows, 60.27% in the afternoon, and 54.79% in the evening.

Notably, Vidaamuyarchi saw remarkable attendance in Trichy and Pondicherry, with occupancy rates reaching 92.00% and 91.67%, respectively. Chennai also recorded a high occupancy rate of 88.33%.

Compared to Ajith’s previous film, Thunivu (2023), which earned ₹24.4 crore on its first day, Vidaamuyarchi had a slightly lower opening. However, the weekend performance will determine whether the film maintains its momentum at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi: Star Cast Attends First-Day Shows

Fans celebrated Vidaamuyarchi’s release with great enthusiasm, with numerous photos and videos circulating online. Actresses Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra were seen enjoying the film’s first-day, first-show screenings with fans.

Social media clips showcased audiences celebrating inside theatres, with some dancing to the song Sawadeeka and throwing confetti. However, some screenings also witnessed unruly behavior, with fans bursting firecrackers inside theatres and engaging in altercations with the police.

Vidaamuyarchi:Plot Overview and Critical Reception

Vidaamuyarchi revolves around a man on a high-stakes rescue mission after his wife is abducted by a dangerous gang in Azerbaijan. The movie is a departure from Ajith Kumar’s usual mass-action roles, focusing instead on a gripping narrative of an ordinary man’s struggle to save his wife.

The film steers clear of over-the-top theatrics and delivers an intense, character-driven storyline.

With a promising opening day collection, Vidaamuyarchi is expected to attract more audiences over the weekend. Industry experts will be watching closely to see if the film’s earnings grow or stabilize in the coming days.

ALSO READ: Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music Gets Thumbs Up