Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 7, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

What Is Vidaamuyarchi First Day Collection Worldwide? Ajith Kumar’s New Tamil Film Leaves Fan Impressed, Off To A Great Start

Notably, Vidaamuyarchi saw remarkable attendance in Trichy and Pondicherry, with occupancy rates reaching 92.00% and 91.67%, respectively. Chennai also recorded a high occupancy rate of 88.33%.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
What Is Vidaamuyarchi First Day Collection Worldwide? Ajith Kumar’s New Tamil Film Leaves Fan Impressed, Off To A Great Start

Vidaamuyarchi Box-Office Report


Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s latest Tamil film, Vidaamuyarchi, had a successful start at the box office. According to Sacnilk.com, the movie earned an estimated ₹22 crore nett across India on its first day of release.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, is a Tamil adaptation of the 1997 American movie Breakdown and premiered in theatres on Thursday, February 6.

Vidaamuyarchi: Box Office Performance and Occupancy Rates

The film witnessed strong audience turnout on its opening day, recording an average occupancy of 58.81% in morning shows, 60.27% in the afternoon, and 54.79% in the evening.

Notably, Vidaamuyarchi saw remarkable attendance in Trichy and Pondicherry, with occupancy rates reaching 92.00% and 91.67%, respectively. Chennai also recorded a high occupancy rate of 88.33%.

Compared to Ajith’s previous film, Thunivu (2023), which earned ₹24.4 crore on its first day, Vidaamuyarchi had a slightly lower opening. However, the weekend performance will determine whether the film maintains its momentum at the box office.

Vidaamuyarchi: Star Cast Attends First-Day Shows

Fans celebrated Vidaamuyarchi’s release with great enthusiasm, with numerous photos and videos circulating online. Actresses Trisha Krishnan and Regina Cassandra were seen enjoying the film’s first-day, first-show screenings with fans.

Social media clips showcased audiences celebrating inside theatres, with some dancing to the song Sawadeeka and throwing confetti. However, some screenings also witnessed unruly behavior, with fans bursting firecrackers inside theatres and engaging in altercations with the police.

Vidaamuyarchi:Plot Overview and Critical Reception

Vidaamuyarchi revolves around a man on a high-stakes rescue mission after his wife is abducted by a dangerous gang in Azerbaijan. The movie is a departure from Ajith Kumar’s usual mass-action roles, focusing instead on a gripping narrative of an ordinary man’s struggle to save his wife.

The film steers clear of over-the-top theatrics and delivers an intense, character-driven storyline.

With a promising opening day collection, Vidaamuyarchi is expected to attract more audiences over the weekend. Industry experts will be watching closely to see if the film’s earnings grow or stabilize in the coming days.

ALSO READ:  Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music Gets Thumbs Up

Filed under

ajith kumar Trending news Vidaamuyarchi Vidaamuyarchi Box-Office

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music Gets Thumbs Up

Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music...

PM Narendra Modi Criticizes Congress For Economic Mismanagement and Delays In Infrastructure Projects

PM Narendra Modi Criticizes Congress For Economic Mismanagement and Delays In Infrastructure Projects

Trump Imposes Sanctions On International Criminal Court Over Probes Involving the US And Israel

Trump Imposes Sanctions On International Criminal Court Over Probes Involving the US And Israel

Virginia’s Democratic-Led House And Senate Approve Separate State Budget Amendment Plans

Virginia’s Democratic-Led House And Senate Approve Separate State Budget Amendment Plans

Sweden Reels From Deadliest Mass Shooting As It Mourns The Victims

Sweden Reels From Deadliest Mass Shooting As It Mourns The Victims

Entertainment

Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music Gets Thumbs Up

Thandel Movie Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi Chemistry Resonate With Fans, DSP Music

Jay-Z Withdraws Legal Motion In Sexual Assault Case Linked To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Jay-Z Withdraws Legal Motion In Sexual Assault Case Linked To Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Is Vicky Kaushal Miffed Over Lezim Dance Sequence Getting Deleted From Chhaava? This Is How The Actor Reacted

Is Vicky Kaushal Miffed Over Lezim Dance Sequence Getting Deleted From Chhaava? This Is How

Don’t Want Penises Swinging Around The Girls’ Showers: JK Rowling Celebrates Trump’s Trans Sports Ban By Mocking LGBTQ+ Activists

Don’t Want Penises Swinging Around The Girls’ Showers: JK Rowling Celebrates Trump’s Trans Sports Ban

Has Aamir Khan’s Heart Found Love Again? Actor Dating Bengaluru Woman, Says Reports

Has Aamir Khan’s Heart Found Love Again? Actor Dating Bengaluru Woman, Says Reports

Lifestyle

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Ananya Birla Set To Revolutionize India’s Beauty Market With New Venture

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: Here’s The Thoughtful & Stylish Picks For Him

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox