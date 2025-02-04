In 2018, she responded to a fan video on X (formerly Twitter) where someone correctly pronounced her name. She tweeted: "Sang my name right and everything."

Zendaya may have started her career on the Disney Channel, but she has since risen to A-list status, becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars—so much so that she is known by just one name.

Born Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman on September 1, 1996, the Euphoria actress credits her parents, Claire Stoermer and Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, for her unique name.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres in 2016, Zendaya expressed gratitude for her upbringing, saying, “I gotta give it up to my parents… They have always instilled in me those core values that I carry with me through everything.”

Why Did Zendaya Drop Her Last Name?

Following in the footsteps of Adele, Madonna, Cher, Beyoncé, Eminem, and Drake, Zendaya decided to go by a mononymous stage name.

In a December 2016 interview with Allure, she explained her decision, stating, “I just thought it was cool, like Cher or Prince.” Her choice reflects her individuality and solidifies her status as a cultural icon.

How to Pronounce Zendaya’s Name Correctly

Many people mispronounce Zendaya’s name, often saying “Zen-die-uh.” However, the correct pronunciation is much simpler.

According to Teen Vogue, Zendaya clarified the pronunciation in a 2017 video on her app, explaining,”Zen is the first syllable, then day, and then a. I think a lot of people see my name and think it’s more fancy than it is. They think Zendaya like papaya. It’s just day.”

In 2018, she responded to a fan video on X (formerly Twitter) where someone correctly pronounced her name. She tweeted: “Sang my name right and everything.”

The Meaning Behind Zendaya’s Name

Zendaya’s name has a special significance, deeply rooted in her family heritage. While the article doesn’t mention the exact meaning, her father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman, has African ancestry, which has influenced both her name and cultural identity.

With her one-of-a-kind name, undeniable talent, and inspiring journey, Zendaya continues to make waves in Hollywood while staying true to her roots.