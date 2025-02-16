What Led To Actress Kim Sae Ron’s Tragic Death At Just 24—What Really Happened?

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron has passed away at 24. Her sudden death comes two years after a DUI scandal. Investigations into the cause are ongoing.

South Korean actress Kim Sae Ron has passed away at the age of 24, leaving the entertainment industry and her fans in deep mourning. The tragic news was confirmed on February 16, 2025, though details regarding the cause of her death remain under investigation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Kim Sae Ron, who rose to fame as a child actress, had been on a hiatus from the entertainment industry following a highly publicized DUI incident in May 2022. While filming the Netflix drama Bloodhounds, she was caught driving under the influence, causing a series of accidents in Gangnam’s Hakdong neighborhood. Reports stated that her reckless driving resulted in multiple collisions with guardrails and trees before she ultimately crashed into an electric transformer, causing a five-hour power outage that disrupted 57 businesses.

Her blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.2%, far exceeding the legal limit, leading to the revocation of her driver’s license. During her trial, Kim expressed deep remorse, pledging to quit drinking and making efforts to compensate affected businesses. She personally visited shop owners to apologize and shared a handwritten public apology, acknowledging the severity of her actions. The court fined her 20 million KRW (approximately 15,200 USD).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Following the controversy, Kim Sae Ron stepped away from the spotlight, with her agency terminating her contract. However, in October 2024, she was seen filming a low-budget music film in Seoul’s Jongno district, marking a quiet attempt at a comeback. The project, directed by Shin Jae Ho, sparked curiosity among fans about her return to the industry.

Her sudden passing, just months after resuming work, has left many unanswered questions. Fans and fellow actors are mourning the loss of a young talent whose life and career were marked by both success and controversy.

ALSO READ: Netflix Announces ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ OTT Release, Fans Question Urvashi Rautela’s Absence From Poster