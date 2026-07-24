LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said

What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said

On Lock Upp 2, influencer Apoorva Mukhija revealed she battled severe suicidal thoughts during the fallout of Samay Raina's India's Got Latent controversy, crediting fellow creator Sufi Motiwala as her sole emotional pillar.

Apoorva Mukhija, Image Credits- IMDb
Apoorva Mukhija, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-24 18:00 IST

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as “The Rebel Kid” on social media platforms, was seen crying while speaking about the mental distress that she went through after the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent.

In an emotional chat inside the house with Sufi Motiwala, Mukhija opened up about having suicidal tendencies owing to all the online abuse and trials she had been going through.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did Apoorva Mukhija Reveal On Lock Upp 2?

Speaking to Sufi Motiwala on the show, Mukhija talked openly about the time she was under the legal scanner and police complaint for the same, with constant trolls coming in on social media about Samay Raina’s YouTube comedy show.

Mukhija talked about how Motiwala was the only one who was there for her during those times when everyone else turned their back against her..



“I have really missed you. Don’t do this again, I am starting to cry. Every time someone asks me about you and says, ‘How were you friends with him? He’s so mean,’ I tell them… I would’ve killed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, had I didn’t have Sufi. I wouldn’t have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn’t dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend.”

Apoorva Mukhija on Lock Upp 2

How Did Sufi Motiwala Respond To Her Confession?

Hearing her confession, Motiwala immediately made her stop herself from talking about hurting herself and made it clear that she should not think of such things. He also shared his perspective about their friendship as the period he spent as her friend was among the best periods in his life.

“I will tell you the truth, bro. That one year was my most favourite year of my life when we were friends. I finally felt like I had a social circle in Bombay. I felt like there was someone I could go to whenever I wanted. And I genuinely missed you a lot.”

Sufi Motiwala on Lock Upp 2

Both artists concluded their talk on a pleasant note by apologizing for their past mistakes that have caused their friendship to suffer a bit. Mukhija accepted her mistake of not providing him with a safe environment during tough times.

What Was The India’s Got Latent Controversy?

The controversy has its roots in a controversial episode of the popular YouTube talk show “India’s Got Latent” presented by the comedian Samay Raina.

What started as internet trolls turned into serious allegations against Raina and led to police statements, legal complaints and even investigations by bodies like NCW – the National Commission for Women.

As one of the prominent persons who was present on the episode, Apoorva received numerous death threats and was exposed to intense online abuse and rape threats that affected her mental state and professional career.

ALSO READ: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Turned This Tamil Actor’s Biggest Dream Into Heartbreak After Her Scene Was Deleted

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said
Tags: entertainment news

RELATED News

Did Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Trailer Really Leak Online After Its Release Was Postponed? Here’s The Truth

Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Turned This Tamil Actor’s Biggest Dream Into Heartbreak After Her Scene Was Deleted

Johnny Depp Returns To Hollywood With Ebenezer; First Trailer Released

Why Did Akanksha Chamola Say She Would Choose Her Pet Dog Over Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2?

Why Was Ranbir Kapoor Scared To Play Lord Ram In Ramayana? Yash Praises His Performance

LATEST NEWS

Why Did the Ravens Waive Diego Pavia? Former Vanderbilt QB’s Next NFL Move Explained

Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? The Tradition Explained

Why Does Bride Sit on Left During a Hindu Wedding? The Tradition Explained

SBI Funds Management Share Closes Above IPO Issue Price: Should you buy?

Can Rs 50 More a Month Grow Into Nearly Rs 1 Lakh? This SIP Calculation Will Surprise You

Will Dharmendra Pradhan Resign? Govt Seeks Time Till Saturday, Says CJP After Meeting JP Nadda

What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said

Ancient Indian Traditions Backed by Science? The Truth About Ear Piercing, Copper Water And Walking Barefoot

Ashwini Vaishnaw Announces Rs 3,030-Crore Bhavya Rasayan Yojana, Rs 1,264-Crore Railway Project Cleared

National Entrepreneur Awards & Conclave 2026 to be Hosted at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi; Nationwide Nominations Now Open

What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said
What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said
What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said
What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said

QUICK LINKS