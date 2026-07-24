What Made Apoorva Mukhija Call The India’s Got Latent Row Her Darkest Phase? Here’s What She Said

Content creator Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as “The Rebel Kid” on social media platforms, was seen crying while speaking about the mental distress that she went through after the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent.

In an emotional chat inside the house with Sufi Motiwala, Mukhija opened up about having suicidal tendencies owing to all the online abuse and trials she had been going through.

What Did Apoorva Mukhija Reveal On Lock Upp 2?

Speaking to Sufi Motiwala on the show, Mukhija talked openly about the time she was under the legal scanner and police complaint for the same, with constant trolls coming in on social media about Samay Raina’s YouTube comedy show.

Mukhija talked about how Motiwala was the only one who was there for her during those times when everyone else turned their back against her..

Apoorva Makhija aka Rebel Kid revealed after latent Show controversy. She would have k!lled herself if This gay name Sufi would not have been there The was these two are talking looks like they are in love pic.twitter.com/OwZytnRHyM — Gagan Choudhary (@trigguuuu) July 23, 2026







“I have really missed you. Don’t do this again, I am starting to cry. Every time someone asks me about you and says, ‘How were you friends with him? He’s so mean,’ I tell them… I would’ve killed myself if, at the time of the Latent fiasco, had I didn’t have Sufi. I wouldn’t have been able to get through that. You were the only person with me. I wasn’t dating anyone. Personally, in my life, as a friend.”

— Apoorva Mukhija on Lock Upp 2

How Did Sufi Motiwala Respond To Her Confession?

Hearing her confession, Motiwala immediately made her stop herself from talking about hurting herself and made it clear that she should not think of such things. He also shared his perspective about their friendship as the period he spent as her friend was among the best periods in his life.

“I will tell you the truth, bro. That one year was my most favourite year of my life when we were friends. I finally felt like I had a social circle in Bombay. I felt like there was someone I could go to whenever I wanted. And I genuinely missed you a lot.”

— Sufi Motiwala on Lock Upp 2

Both artists concluded their talk on a pleasant note by apologizing for their past mistakes that have caused their friendship to suffer a bit. Mukhija accepted her mistake of not providing him with a safe environment during tough times.

What Was The India’s Got Latent Controversy?

The controversy has its roots in a controversial episode of the popular YouTube talk show “India’s Got Latent” presented by the comedian Samay Raina.

What started as internet trolls turned into serious allegations against Raina and led to police statements, legal complaints and even investigations by bodies like NCW – the National Commission for Women.

As one of the prominent persons who was present on the episode, Apoorva received numerous death threats and was exposed to intense online abuse and rape threats that affected her mental state and professional career.

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