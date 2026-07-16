What Made Atul Kulkarni Join Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest With One-Day Hunger Strike? Here’s What Actor Said

Atul Kulkarni Hunger Strike: The agitation in the nation over the examination irregularities has found a strong voice of none other than the Indian film industry’s renowned actor Atul Kulkarni. The actor chose to undertake an indefinite, one-day fast from his home on 16th July 2026. This act is in direct support of the renowned Ladakhi inventor and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is presently engaged in a critical stage of an indefinite fast at Jantar Mantar, Delhi.

Amidst rising concerns about the gridlock in the system with regard to the national competitive exams, Kulkarni’s non-violent protest is a clear sign of the seriousness of the matter.

What Are Atul Kulkarni’s Core Reasons For The Hunger Strike?







In a highly emotional video post spread across his social media accounts, the actor from Rang De Basanti elaborated on two reasons that led him to undertake the act of fasting. First, as per Kulkarni, there is a very fundamental human need in him to feel the pain and suffering that Sonam Wangchuk along with other youth protesters are undergoing.

Second, the act of fasting undertaken by Kulkarni was aimed at making an appeal to the Central Government to understand the escalating situation with empathy and sensitivity. As per him, even if there is a huge difference between the viewpoint of the government authority and that of the protesting block about the structural crisis prevailing, the absence of any dialogue is the biggest hurdle in solving the crisis.

Why Does The Actor Think Immediate Dialogue Is Crucial?

Kulkarni did not view the administration solely as an adversary but adopted a diplomatic attitude about the ongoing political impasse. According to the actor, he does not see the government as maliciously being callous towards the student body or their issues. Rather, it is a misunderstanding within the system that prevents communication channels from opening up.

“I am not ready to believe that our government is insensitive… Perhaps, in this case, there are some misunderstandings due to which this sensitivity is not being expressed, and a dialogue is not taking place,” Kulkarni stated.

Calling on the Ministry of Education and other concerned bodies to act fast, he argued that creation of a forum of discussion was the only means of ensuring that the situation did not become a fully-fledged humanitarian crisis. His closing statement on the issue drew upon a philosophy of human solidarity, as he said that “pain has to touch pain.”

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