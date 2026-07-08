What Made Ravi Mohan Reverse His Decision to Leave Cinema? Here Is What Actor Said

Ravi Mohan Divorce: There have been a lot of twists and turns in the high-octane drama that has been unfolding around the Kollywood movie star Ravi Mohan. In the midst of his ongoing divorce case, he shocked everyone when he announced that he would be taking a long break from acting. But now, just a few months later, everything has changed drastically for him.

In an open confession at the JFW Achievers Awards, the 46-year-old actor said that he very much regretted making such a hasty decision about his acting career.

What Prompted Ravi Mohan’s U-Turn on His Acting Career?

In a packed gathering, Ravi Mohan confessed that the strong solidarity from his peers had been instrumental in altering his decision. Following the announcement of his decision in a vulnerable state in May, prominent members of the Tamil film industry unanimously decided not to let him off his 23-year-old legacy.

“Obviously, I was a bit emotional, but everyone in the industry came up to me and said, ‘We will accept anything you say. But you must not say that you are not in the world of cinema anymore,'” the actor explained. With the realization that half of his life has been spent in the field, Ravi offered an apology to his fans, ensuring that he would never betray their faith by staying away from the camera again.

How Did His Personal Breakdown Spark a Mental Health Dialogue?

Although Ravi has been under intense scrutiny due to the controversial break-up with his estranged wife Aarti Ravi and the scandal involving the spiritual healer Keneeshaa Francis, he feels that being vulnerable as an open book was all part of something bigger.

Ravi Mohan maintains that the fall-out of his breakdown brought about a positive cultural change as:

Normalizing Vulnerability: Highlighting mental health struggles within the highly competitive South Indian film industry.

Community Connection: Receiving hundreds of personal messages from everyday individuals navigating similar domestic and mental health crises.

Fan-Driven Healing: Crediting his ultimate recovery and current public smile entirely to the unwavering support of his audience.

What Triggered His Initial Decision to Quit Acting?

His first decision to step away was triggered by his overwhelming feelings of fatigue due to his current struggle for custody and public criticism. In his previous interaction with the media, a clearly frustrated Ravi Mohan had spoken about the heartbreak of having been deprived of his sons despite providing them with the best schooling.

“As I have not seen my boys for such a long time, and now people start questioning my love for my sons,” he had remarked, explaining how he always gave them Rs 50 lakh for their studies. Unable to shoot scenes because of immense pressure of emotional stress and unnecessary insults, he had decided to hold up all theatrical performances till he got separated legally.”

Which Upcoming Films Mark Jayam Ravi’s Big-Screen Comeback?

However, the fans of this Thani Oruvan lead actor need not wait long for him to grace the silver screen once again. Despite his difficult personal life, it seems like the professional life of this actor is as strong as ever with some huge collaborations lined up with some really good directors.

Ravi Mohan’s upcoming theatrical line-up consists of:

Benz: An exciting action movie that has been officially revealed as an official movie of the blockbuster Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) starring Raghava Lawrence.

Karathey Babu & Genie: Some huge commercial movies that have been lined up for their release.

An Ordinary Man: This is the next directorial venture by the actor.



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