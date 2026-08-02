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Home > Entertainment News > What Made Yami Gautam Consider Leaving Bollywood And Returning To Himachal? Here’s What She Said

What Made Yami Gautam Consider Leaving Bollywood And Returning To Himachal? Here’s What She Said

Yami Gautam opened up about almost giving up on her acting career during a slump following her debut in Vicky Donor. The actress revealed that she had made peace with leaving Bollywood and moving back to Himachal Pradesh to start farming before back-to-back hits Uri and Bala completely changed her trajectory.

Yami Gautam (Pc: Instagram)
Yami Gautam (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 20:03 IST

Actor Yami Gautam recently opened up about a time in her career when she was considering stepping away from Hindi cinema entirely. Despite her hit debut in Vicky Donor in 2012, the actress got limited roles as a victim to favouritism, leading her to consider moving back to her home in Himachal Pradesh away from the Bollywood. In a candid interview with Filmfare, she explained how she reached that breaking point and then overcame that fear to transform her life almost overnight.

Why was Yami Gautam ready to give up on her acting career?

After the success of “Vicky Donor,” Yami was sure that her first role would lead her into many more acting projects. However, she faced an interval when good roles were few and far between, and since the film industry favoured star kids, Yami felt ignored and hurt. Participating in inferior films just to remain a part of the industry began affecting her mental well-being and made her consider whether pursuing her career in Mumbai was worth it.

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It took until 2018 for Yami to make up her mind that her time in Bollywood was coming to an end and leave on her own terms, rather than settling for mediocre scripts because of her insecurity.

“Just before Uri and Bala, I had made peace with leaving the industry altogether. I thought I’d return to Himachal. We have farmland there. I imagined beginning a completely different life. My parents were incredibly supportive. They simply said, ‘Come home.'” — Yami Gautam

How did letting go of fear change her career trajectory?

According to Yami, preparing herself mentally for leaving Bollywood stripped away the panic which always dictates the choice of career in the field. After she stopped accepting roles due to a fear of being forgotten, good scripts started to appear for her.

“Strangely, the moment I stopped clinging to the industry out of fear, everything changed. Uri happened. Bala happened. Life changed almost overnight. Looking back, I think that’s when I learnt the biggest lesson of my career. Fear is your greatest enemy.” — Yami Gautam

Launched in 2019, both Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala turned into huge successes in terms of both reviews and the box office, reaffirming Yami’s position as a reliable leading actress. The success of the film also became personal, as she met the film’s director Aditya Dhar, who she later married in 2021.

What was Yami Gautam’s dream before entering show business?

Yami also shared about her life before relocating to Mumbai that she was not into acting when she first started her journey. In Chandigarh when she was pursuing her law degree, she used to admire movies, but she never diverted from her studies.

In the interview, she said that her father keeps on telling her that she should refrain herself from saying this in interviews, but yes, it was indeed her intention to clear the civil services examination and be an IAS officer. It was almost fate which brought acting into her life through an audition test.

ALSO READ: Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused

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What Made Yami Gautam Consider Leaving Bollywood And Returning To Himachal? Here’s What She Said
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What Made Yami Gautam Consider Leaving Bollywood And Returning To Himachal? Here’s What She Said

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What Made Yami Gautam Consider Leaving Bollywood And Returning To Himachal? Here’s What She Said
What Made Yami Gautam Consider Leaving Bollywood And Returning To Himachal? Here’s What She Said
What Made Yami Gautam Consider Leaving Bollywood And Returning To Himachal? Here’s What She Said
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