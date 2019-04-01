One of the most bankable and popular actresses of the Bollywood industry Disha Patani will be next seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu Varun Dhawan, and many other big names of the industry. The Ali Abbas directorial will hit the screens this Eid.

Disha Patani who will be next seen in Bharat has a personal reason for signing the Salman Khan starrer. The actress has stated that working with Salman Khan so early in her career and the story revolving around India are two big reasons, but the prime one is her sister Khushboo, who is in the defense forces.

Elaborating on her hardworking and disciplined sibling being an inspiration for her to take up this film, Disha Patani shares- I have seen my sister contribute to our country as a part of the Indian Army. I always looked up to her and Bharat is going to be very special and filled with sentiments for me.

The actress will be seen showcasing some high-octane action moves in Bharat. Disha will be seen playing the role of a trapeze artist in Abbas Zafar’s directorial. Disha Patani is all set for her much-anticipated release this year with Bharat, hailing from a small town Bareilly, the actress has come a long way in such a short span of time. The movie is set to release this year on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

The actress has been treating her fans with her bodacious dance moves and intense acrobatics and stunts giving an insight into her routine. Disha Patani has been soaring the temperature on social media by posting her pictures and sending the fans into a frenzy. The diva is a social media sensation with more than 18 million followers on Instagram and soon will cross 20 million mark on Instagram.

After the back to back success of M.S. Dhoni -An Untold Story and Baaghi 2, which raked more than 100 crores at the box office, Disha Patani will be seen next in Bharat along with Salman Khan and the recently announced Anees Bazmee’s next and Mohit Suri’s next Malang. The movie Bharat will also star Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover and many such big names of the Bollywood industry in the lead roles.

