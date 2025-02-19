Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

The performance of 'Jesus Christ Superstar' at the Hollywood Bowl will start on August 1 and run through August 3. The casting will be announced later, as per the outlet.

What Role Is Cynthia Erivo Playing In Jesus Christ Superstar?

Cynthia Erivo


Actor and singer Cynthia Erivo is set to play Jesus Christ this summer in a production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the Hollywood Bowl.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted an update about her performance, “Just a little busy this Summer, can’t wait.” She’s no stranger to the show, having starred as Mary Magdalene in an all-female version of the hit musical in 2020 and sung the popular number “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” reported Variety.

The performance of ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ at the Hollywood Bowl will start on August 1 and run through August 3. The casting will be announced later, as per the outlet.

Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo will direct and choreograph the show, while Tony winner Stephen Oremus will serve as musical director and conductor.

“Jesus Christ Superstar” was initially released as a concept album before it made its Broadway debut in 1971. The musical revolves around the last week of Jesus’ life. A film adaptation directed by Norman Jewison opened in 1973. NBC aired “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” on Easter Sunday in 2018, with John Legend as Jesus Christ and Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, according to Variety.

Erivo’s Oscar nomination comes as part of a string of successes for ‘Wicked’, the musical fantasy film directed by Jon M Chu. The film has received 10 nominations, including one for Best Picture, which producer Marc Platt announced.

‘Wicked’ has already made waves at the box office, grossing USD 709.9 million globally, making it the highest-grossing movie musical to date.

Erivo plays Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman with extraordinary magical powers, while Ariana Grande portrays Glinda, her privileged and popular counterpart.

Wicked: For Good will open in theatres on November 21, 2025, following the incredible success of its predecessor.

The Wicked franchise, which is based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’, offers a fresh perspective on the well-known ‘The Wizard of Oz’ characters, exploring their lives before Dorothy’s arrival in Oz.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: Watch- A$AP Rocky Jumps With Excitement With Rihanna After Evading 24 Years In Jail

Filed under

Cynthia Erivo hollywood jesus Trending news

