Friday, October 25, 2024
we-woman
What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are also serving as executive producers on the film, alongside Alex Young and Freida McFadden.

What Role Will Brandon Sklenar Play In The Housemaid Alongside Sydney Sweeney And Amanda Seyfried?

Brandon Sklenar is set to star alongside Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in the upcoming psychological thriller ‘The Housemaid’, directed by Paul Feig.
Sklenar, who recently appeared opposite Blake Lively in It Ends With Us, a global box office hit, will play the role of Andrew, a wealthy husband in the film.

Sweeney takes on the role of Millie, a young woman who becomes a housemaid for Andrew (Sklenar) and his wife Nina (Seyfried). Millie is hoping for a fresh start, but she soon uncovers dangerous secrets about the couple’s past.

The film is based on the bestselling novel by Freida McFadden, which sold over 3.6 million copies. The screenplay adaptation was written by Rebecca Sonnenshine.

Paul Feig, known for his recent action-comedy Jackpot! and his upcoming sequel ‘A Simple Favor 2,’ will direct the thriller. His sequel feature A Simple Favor 2, starring Lively and Anna Kendrick, is also set for release next spring from Amazon and Lionsgate.

“Feig is bringing his unique style to this psychological thriller,” an industry insider told The Hollywood Reporter.

Sklenar, who had a breakout role as Spencer Dutton in 1923 on Paramount+, continues to land key roles in major projects. He will also star in Drop, an upcoming film by Blumhouse/Universal, directed by Christopher Landon.

Todd Lieberman from Hidden Pictures is producing The Housemaid along with Feig and Laura Fischer from Feigco. Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are also serving as executive producers on the film, alongside Alex Young and Freida McFadden.

Lionsgate executives Chelsea Kujawa and Erin Jones-Wesley will oversee the project.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Filed under

Brandon Sklenar hollywood latest celebrity news sydney sweeney Trending news
