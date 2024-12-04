Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
What Role Will Fahadh Faasil Play In His Big Bollywood Debut Helmed By Imtiaz Ali? Here’s When The Movie Might Release

According to sources, Fahadh is thrilled about his Bollywood debut, especially as it is with one of his favorite directors. Triptii Dimri, who has previously worked with Imtiaz on Laila Majnu, will star opposite Fahadh.

What Role Will Fahadh Faasil Play In His Big Bollywood Debut Helmed By Imtiaz Ali? Here’s When The Movie Might Release

Renowned for his versatility and critically acclaimed performances, Fahadh Faasil, affectionately known as “Fafa” by his fans, is set to make his mark in Bollywood. The actor, who has excelled in Malayalam cinema and made a significant impact in Tamil and Telugu films, will debut in a Hindi film directed by the celebrated filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. The movie will also feature Triptii Dimri in a leading role, creating a fresh on-screen pairing.

Fahadh Faasil’s Big Bollywood Debut

Fahadh Faasil, who recently gained widespread recognition for his role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, is known for his National Film Award-winning performances in movies like 22 Female Kottayam, North 24 Kaatham, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, and Kumbalangi Nights. His collaboration with Imtiaz Ali marks his first step into Hindi cinema, a move that fans and critics are eagerly awaiting.

The yet-to-be-titled film is described as an unconventional love story, a genre Imtiaz Ali has mastered through films that blend thought-provoking narratives with entertainment. Ali, known for hits like Jab We Met and Tamasha, will not only direct but also produce this project.

When Will Fahadh Faasil’s Bollywood Movie Release?

The director is currently finalizing the script, with plans to begin shooting in early 2025. Reports suggest that Fahadh and Imtiaz had been discussing the project for months before recently formalizing their collaboration.

Looking at this, the yet untitled movie won’t release anytime soon before 2026.

According to sources, Fahadh is thrilled about his Bollywood debut, especially as it is with one of his favorite directors. Triptii Dimri, who has previously worked with Imtiaz on Laila Majnu, will star opposite Fahadh. This fresh pairing is expected to bring a unique dynamic to the film, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

While the plot details remain under wraps, fans are excited to see Fahadh’s signature acting prowess paired with Imtiaz Ali’s storytelling style. In the meantime, Fahadh is gearing up for the December 5th release of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Triptii Dimri has been busy with her recent appearances in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, while Imtiaz Ali’s last film, Amar Singh Chamkila, received critical acclaim. Together, this collaboration promises to be a cinematic treat for audiences.

Filed under

celebrity news Fahadh Faasil Fahadh Faasil bollywood movie Imtiaz Ali movie news Trending news

