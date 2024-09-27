What Role Will Hilary Swank Play In Yellowjackets Season 3?

The cast of Yellowjackets already includes well-known names including Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell, who portray the adult versions of the survivors in the present day.

Two-time Oscar-winning actress Hilary Swank is set to join the cast of the popular Paramount+ and Showtime series ‘Yellowjackets’ for its upcoming third season, reported Deadline.

Swank, best known for her roles in ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ and ‘Million Dollar Baby’, will appear as a recurring guest star, with the possibility of becoming a series regular if the show is renewed for a fourth season. The much-awaited third season is currently filming in Vancouver.

Yellowjackets, created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, tells the intense story of a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. The survivors are forced to adapt in dangerous and unpredictable conditions. The show explores their journey from being a team to forming savage clans, and it also follows their lives 25 years later as they struggle to cope with the trauma of their past.

The series cleverly combines survival drama, psychological horror, and coming-of-age elements, keeping viewers on edge as they uncover how the past continues to haunt the present.

While details about Swank’s character are being kept under wraps, her role is expected to be introduced later in the season.

Based on the structure of the show, it’s possible that she could play the adult version of one of the team members whose story has yet to be fully explored, according to Deadline.

The cast of Yellowjackets already includes well-known names including Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, Lauren Ambrose, and Simone Kessell, who portray the adult versions of the survivors in the present day.

The younger versions, set in the 1996 timeline, are played by Sophie Nelisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Liv Hewson, and Courtney Eaton. Juliette Lewis, who had been part of the series for two seasons, exited after Season 2.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets has faced delays due to industry strikes, but it is set to premiere on Showtime in 2024, as per Deadline.

In the meantime, Season 1 will become available on Netflix starting October 1, allowing new audiences to discover the gripping series. All previous seasons remain available on Paramount+ for existing fans.

Yellowjackets has been a critical success since its debut in 2021, receiving multiple accolades, including seven Emmy Award nominations, such as Outstanding Drama Series

The show is produced by Lionsgate Television and executive produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco, along with Drew Comins, Jeff Byrd, Sarah L. Thompson, Ameni Rozsa, and Brad Van Arragon.

(With Inputs From ANI)