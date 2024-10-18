Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright's The Running Man?

He gained recognition for playing Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including in the films 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018) and 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019), as well as Cable in 'Deadpool 2' (2018).

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

Oscar-nominated actor Josh Brolin is in talks to star opposite Glen Powell in ‘The Running Man’, directed by Edgar Wright, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is based on the 1982 novel of the same name by Stephen King, which was previously turned into a 1987 movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Wright is co-writing the script with Michael Bacall.

Brolin is in talks to portray the lead villain in the film.

Brolin was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for playing Dan White in 2008’s ‘Milk’. He gained fame for his role in the adventure film ‘The Goonies’. He also became popular for his roles in ‘True Grit’ (2010), ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’ (2010), ‘Men in Black 3’ (2012), ‘Oldboy’ (2013), ‘Inherent Vice’ (2014), ‘Everest’ (2015), and ‘Hail, Caesar!’ (2016).



‘Love Lies Bleeding’ fame Katy O’Brian is also among the cast of the while for which the shooting will start in London next year.

The novel is about a desperate man who needs money for the treatment of his sick daughter and for that he joins a popular show, ‘The Running Man’, in which teams of killers hunt down contestants. The tricky part is that the longer the contestant survives, the more money that person will make. However, the show’s producer and killers find out the fact that the man will not only break the rules but also bring out the dark secrets of the show.

King’s novel takes place in a dystopian America in 2025. Powell is playing that desperate man. Brolin stars as the ruthless producer of the game show while O’Brian will play one of the contestants on the show. Simon Kinberg, Nira Park and Wright are the producers of the film.

‘The Running Man’ will be released in theatres on November 21, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(With Inputs From ANI)

