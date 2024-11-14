Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
What Role Will Lady Gaga Play In Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday?

Netflix teased fans with a behind-the-scenes video from the set of season two in September, which concluded with Jenna Ortega's cryptic voiceover: "If we showed you any more, your eyes would bleed and I'm not that generous."

Superstar Lady Gaga is set to join the cast of Netflix’s hit series ‘Wednesday’ for its highly anticipated second season.

The Oscar and Grammy-winning artist will have a role in the forthcoming season, currently in production in Ireland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
While details of her character remain under wraps, her involvement has already sent fans into a frenzy.

What Role Will Lady Gaga Play In Wednesday?

Lady Gaga’s connection to the ‘Wednesday’ series goes beyond her upcoming appearance. Last year, a remix of her song ‘Bloody Mary’ was featured over a dance sequence by Jenna Ortega, who stars as the titular Wednesday Addams.

Speaking of Gaga’s role, the information has, so far, been kept under wraps. We will keep you posted.

In addition to Gaga, the second season will introduce a range of new faces, including Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor as series regulars, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Reportedly, the show will also welcome several big names in guest roles, including Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo.

The second season of ‘Wednesday’ will also see the return of its core cast, including Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, along with, Hunter Doohan, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Luis Guzman, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Fred Armisen, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, as the character of Wednesday continues her studies at Nevermore Academy.

The series, created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, is executive produced by Tim Burton, who directed four episodes of the first season.

Jenna Ortega also takes on the role of producer for season two, alongside a talented team of showrunners.

(With Inputs From ANI)

