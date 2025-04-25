Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

The film is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence returns as director, with a screenplay by Billy Ray. The project is produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson for Color Force, while Cameron MacConomy serves as executive producer.

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons has been cast as Plutarch Heavensbee in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping


Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Plemons is officially joining the world of Panem. He has been cast in the pivotal role of Plutarch Heavensbee in Lionsgate’s highly anticipated film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

This upcoming adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling prequel novel explores the early days of one of Panem’s most influential figures.

A New Face for a Key Hunger Games Character

Plutarch Heavensbee, who later becomes Head Gamemaker and a key member of the rebellion, was originally portrayed by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in the franchise’s final films. Plemons’ version of the character will be seen as a young man in District 12, witnessing the reaping for the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Plemons is set to star alongside Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, and Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner. The film will delve into the lives of these young characters two decades before the original Hunger Games storyline.

Sunrise on the Reaping became a sensation upon its release in March, selling 1.5 million copies in its first week across the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. In the U.S. alone, it doubled the debut sales of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and tripled those of Mockingjay.

Release Date and Production Details

The film is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence returns as director, with a screenplay by Billy Ray. The project is produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson for Color Force, while Cameron MacConomy serves as executive producer.

The Hunger Games film franchise has already grossed over $3.3 billion globally.

Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, praised Plemons as “one of the most talented actors of his generation,” noting his past connection to Hoffman adds depth to the casting. “Jesse’s take on Plutarch will be both a homage and uniquely his own,” she said.

Producer Nina Jacobson echoed the sentiment, saying, “Jesse was always our top choice. His emotional depth and acting chops make him perfect for this complex role.”

Jesse Plemons’ Recent and Upcoming Work

Plemons recently starred in Netflix’s Zero Day with Robert De Niro, and earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in The Power of the Dog.

His filmography includes standout roles in Killers of the Flower Moon, Kinds of Kindness, and the upcoming Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. He’s also slated to appear in an untitled project by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Plemons is represented by TalentWorks and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kanye West Gets Banned From Twitch In Just Seven Minutes Over Antisemitic Rant And Nazi Salute

Filed under

Hunger Games Sunrise On The Reaping Jesse Plemons latest hollywood news

Oscar nominee Jesse Plemo

What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The...
Baloch Liberation Army

Caught On Cam: Baloch Liberation Army Kills 10 From Pakistani Army Convoy Using A Remote-Controlled...
Luigi Mangione

Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case, Will Face Trial
Judge Hannah Dugan, a Mil

Why Did The FBI Arrest Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan? Elon Musk And Kash Patel React
Nearly 26 people died, an

‘Removed Bindi, Chanted Allahu Akbar’, Pune Woman Recalls Pahalgam Terror Attack: Still Shot My Husband
The Trump administration

Trump Reinstates Student Visas For Thousands of International Students- Here’s Why!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Caught On Cam: Baloch Liberation Army Kills 10 From Pakistani Army Convoy Using A Remote-Controlled IED

Caught On Cam: Baloch Liberation Army Kills 10 From Pakistani Army Convoy Using A Remote-Controlled...

Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case, Will Face Trial

Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty in UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Case, Will Face Trial

Why Did The FBI Arrest Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan? Elon Musk And Kash Patel React

Why Did The FBI Arrest Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan? Elon Musk And Kash Patel React

‘Removed Bindi, Chanted Allahu Akbar’, Pune Woman Recalls Pahalgam Terror Attack: Still Shot My Husband

‘Removed Bindi, Chanted Allahu Akbar’, Pune Woman Recalls Pahalgam Terror Attack: Still Shot My Husband

Trump Reinstates Student Visas For Thousands of International Students- Here’s Why!

Trump Reinstates Student Visas For Thousands of International Students- Here’s Why!

Entertainment

Watch: Kanye West Gets Banned From Twitch In Just Seven Minutes Over Antisemitic Rant And Nazi Salute

Watch: Kanye West Gets Banned From Twitch In Just Seven Minutes Over Antisemitic Rant And

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login Error

Netflix Down For 300 Million Subscribers Worldwide, Internet Goes Into Meltdown As Users Face Login

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy For Me

Who Is Minahil Malik? Before Sajal Malik, This Pakistani TikToker’s Video Got Leaked: Not Easy

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For Ramayana, Recalls Preparing Three Scenes

Who Is Srinidhi Shetty? KGF Actress Lost The Role Of Sita To Sai Pallavi For

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your Heart

Shah Rukh Khan Once Revealed Why He Never Visited Kashmir, The Reason Will Melt Your

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After