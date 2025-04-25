What Role Will Oscar Nominee Jesse Plemons Play In The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping?

The film is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence returns as director, with a screenplay by Billy Ray. The project is produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson for Color Force, while Cameron MacConomy serves as executive producer.

Oscar-nominated actor Jesse Plemons is officially joining the world of Panem. He has been cast in the pivotal role of Plutarch Heavensbee in Lionsgate’s highly anticipated film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

This upcoming adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ bestselling prequel novel explores the early days of one of Panem’s most influential figures.

A New Face for a Key Hunger Games Character

Plutarch Heavensbee, who later becomes Head Gamemaker and a key member of the rebellion, was originally portrayed by the late Philip Seymour Hoffman in the franchise’s final films. Plemons’ version of the character will be seen as a young man in District 12, witnessing the reaping for the Fiftieth Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell.

Plemons is set to star alongside Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, Whitney Peak as Lenore Dove Baird, and Mckenna Grace as Maysilee Donner. The film will delve into the lives of these young characters two decades before the original Hunger Games storyline.

Sunrise on the Reaping became a sensation upon its release in March, selling 1.5 million copies in its first week across the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. In the U.S. alone, it doubled the debut sales of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and tripled those of Mockingjay.

Release Date and Production Details

The film is set to hit theaters on November 20, 2026. Francis Lawrence returns as director, with a screenplay by Billy Ray. The project is produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson for Color Force, while Cameron MacConomy serves as executive producer.

The Hunger Games film franchise has already grossed over $3.3 billion globally.

Erin Westerman, co-president of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, praised Plemons as “one of the most talented actors of his generation,” noting his past connection to Hoffman adds depth to the casting. “Jesse’s take on Plutarch will be both a homage and uniquely his own,” she said.

Producer Nina Jacobson echoed the sentiment, saying, “Jesse was always our top choice. His emotional depth and acting chops make him perfect for this complex role.”

Jesse Plemons’ Recent and Upcoming Work

Plemons recently starred in Netflix’s Zero Day with Robert De Niro, and earned an Academy Award nomination for his performance in The Power of the Dog.

His filmography includes standout roles in Killers of the Flower Moon, Kinds of Kindness, and the upcoming Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos. He’s also slated to appear in an untitled project by Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

Plemons is represented by TalentWorks and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

