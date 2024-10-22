What Role Will Peter Dinklage Play In Channing Tatum’s Roofman?

The story, based on real events, revolves around Jeffrey Manchester, a fugitive who hides in an unlikely location—a toy store. What initially seems like a haven of fun soon turns into a solitary confinement, and in the midst of his loneliness, he falls in love, complicating his plans to escape.

Actor Peter Dinklage, who is known for portraying Tyrion Lannister in the TV series ‘Game of Thrones’, is set to join Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst in the film ‘Roofman’, reported Deadline.

It is written and directed by Derek Cianfrance. The film is based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a convict on the run who hides in a toy store where no one would find him.

Cianfrance's longtime collaborators Jamie Patricof of Hunting Lane and Lynette Howell Taylor of 51 Entertainment will produce alongside Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery for High-Frequency Entertainment and Dylan Sellers for Limelight.

The executive producers of the project are Tatum, Cianfrance and Jonathan Montepare and also limelight’s Chris Parker. Jonathan Glickman, Becky Sloviter, and Thom Zadra of Miramax, as well as Jack Selby, Sam Romano, and Rick Covert of High Frequency, are executive producers along with Charles Barsamian

Dinklage was recently seen in the Amazon MGM Studios comedy Brothers opposite Josh Brolin and Brendan Fraser, reported Deadline.

Derek Cianfrance's upcoming film Roofman is gaining significant traction, with Miramax securing the distribution rights both domestically and internationally. The movie features Channing Tatum and Kirsten Dunst in leading roles, with Cianfrance directing and co-writing the screenplay alongside Kirt Gunn.

Cianfrance’s frequent collaborators, Jamie Patricof from Hunting Lane and Lynette Howell Taylor of 51 Entertainment, will produce the film, alongside Alex Orlovsky and Duncan Montgomery from High Frequency Entertainment, and Dylan Sellers from Limelight. Tatum, Cianfrance, and Jonathan Montepare will serve as executive producers, along with Limelight’s Chris Parker. Jonathan Glickman, Becky Sloviter, and Thom Zadra from Miramax, as well as High Frequency’s Jack Selby, Sam Romano, and Rick Covert, are also executive producers. Charles Barsamian will also be involved as an executive producer.

