Robert Pattinson has been roped in for Dune 3

Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson is reportedly in early discussions to join the cast of Dune 3, the highly anticipated final installment of Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster sci-fi saga.

If the deal goes through, Pattinson will appear alongside returning stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh.

Robert Pattinson May Play the Main Villain in Dune 3

According to a recent report by Deadline, Robert Pattinson is being considered for a significant role in Dune 3.

He is in talks to portray Scytale, a sinister, shape-shifting character who plots to overthrow Paul Atreides, the lead character played by Chalamet. This role would mark a major shift for Pattinson, known for playing darker or morally ambiguous characters in films like The Batman.

Robert Pattinson is in talks for a role in ‘DUNE 3’ pic.twitter.com/Av8yHqfcU0 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) April 8, 2025

What We Know About Dune 3

Following the tremendous success of Dune: Part Two, which grossed over $1.2 billion globally and won eight Oscars out of 15 nominations, Legendary Entertainment confirmed that development on the third film is officially underway.

The story will adapt Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune: Messiah.

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, director Denis Villeneuve made it clear that the third film will conclude the franchise. “For me, the original plan was to create a two-part adaptation of the first Dune novel,” he said. “With Dune: Messiah, I want to explore something new—it’s not just an extension, but a standalone story with its own identity.”

Robert Pattinson’s Upcoming Film Projects

Robert Pattinson is keeping busy with several exciting projects. He is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s new adaptation of The Odyssey.

He has also wrapped production on A24’s upcoming drama The Drama, which co-stars Zendaya. In addition, he stars opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Lynne Ramsay’s film Die, My Love, which is scheduled to release later this year.

