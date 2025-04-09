Home
Wednesday, April 9, 2025
What Role Will Robert Pattinson Play In Dune 3? The Batman Star To Work With Timothee Chalamet For The First Time

If the deal goes through, Pattinson will appear alongside returning stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh.

What Role Will Robert Pattinson Play In Dune 3? The Batman Star To Work With Timothee Chalamet For The First Time

Robert Pattinson has been roped in for Dune 3


Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson is reportedly in early discussions to join the cast of Dune 3, the highly anticipated final installment of Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster sci-fi saga.

If the deal goes through, Pattinson will appear alongside returning stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh.

Robert Pattinson May Play the Main Villain in Dune 3

According to a recent report by Deadline, Robert Pattinson is being considered for a significant role in Dune 3.

He is in talks to portray Scytale, a sinister, shape-shifting character who plots to overthrow Paul Atreides, the lead character played by Chalamet. This role would mark a major shift for Pattinson, known for playing darker or morally ambiguous characters in films like The Batman.

What We Know About Dune 3

Following the tremendous success of Dune: Part Two, which grossed over $1.2 billion globally and won eight Oscars out of 15 nominations, Legendary Entertainment confirmed that development on the third film is officially underway.

The story will adapt Frank Herbert’s 1969 novel Dune: Messiah.

In a previous interview with Vanity Fair, director Denis Villeneuve made it clear that the third film will conclude the franchise. “For me, the original plan was to create a two-part adaptation of the first Dune novel,” he said. “With Dune: Messiah, I want to explore something new—it’s not just an extension, but a standalone story with its own identity.”

Robert Pattinson’s Upcoming Film Projects

Robert Pattinson is keeping busy with several exciting projects. He is currently filming Christopher Nolan’s new adaptation of The Odyssey.

He has also wrapped production on A24’s upcoming drama The Drama, which co-stars Zendaya. In addition, he stars opposite Jennifer Lawrence in Lynne Ramsay’s film Die, My Love, which is scheduled to release later this year.

ALSO READ: Viral Screenshot: Bigg Boss Casting Agent Tries To Convince Kunal Kamra To Join Salman Khan's Show, This Is How Comedian Replied

Filed under

Dune 3 Robert Pattinson Timothee Chalamet

The US-China trade war co

China Retaliates To Trump’s 104% Tariff With Its Additional 84% Duty On US Goods- Deets...
Rajinikanth and Jayalalit

Rajinikanth Finally Reveals The Real Reason Why He Opposed Jayalalithaa
newsx

Film Prop Or Fake? Bundles Of ₹500 Notes Labeled ‘For Shooting Purposes’ Seized In Karnataka’s...
newsx

Assam HSLC Result 2025 To Be Announced On April 10: Check Official Website – Direct...
newsx

Pakistan Grants 1,900+ Visas To Indian Sikhs Pilgrims Ahead Of Baisakhi Festivities
Robert Pattinson has been

What Role Will Robert Pattinson Play In Dune 3? The Batman Star To Work With...
