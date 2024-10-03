What Role Will Suniel Shetty’s Son Ahan Shetty Play In Border 2?

Home
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty has joined the cast of ‘Border 2’. Sunny Deol on Wednesday took to social media and welcomed Ahan on board. He also shared a teaser, generating excitement among fans and the film industry alike.

“Welcoming Fauji @ahan.shetty to the Battalion of #Border2,” he captioned the post.

Directed by JP Dutta, ‘Border’ became iconic for its portrayal of the India-Pakistan war and featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, who played the unforgettable role of Border Security Force Officer Bhairon Singh. And now two decades later, Ahan Shetty is stepping into his father’s shoes, carrying forward this legacy in a film that is deeply embedded in the collective memory of Indian cinema lovers.

The announcement video encapsulates the passing of the baton from father to son. It showcases the montage of Suniel Shetty’s images from Border, with Ahan Shetty’s heartfelt voiceover.

Ahan also took to Instagram and expressed his gratitude to the makers for giving him this opportunity.

“Border is more than a film–it’s a legacy, an emotion, and a dream come true. Ironic how life works–my journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces. Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour. JP uncle, thank you for continuing to hold my hand, I hope to make you very very proud. Nidhi, your hard work brought this dream to life, thank you for all that you are and do,” he wrote.

Ahan is also honoured to share screen space with Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan in the film.

“Bhushan Sir, thank you for trusting me with this opportunity, I’m eternally grateful. @anurag_singh_films sir, I’m excited to work under your guidance.

Working with @iamsunnydeol sir is a blessing, and I can’t wait to share the screen with @varundvn who I look up to as an older brother. As a huge @diljitdosanjh fan, sharing the screen with him is surreal,” he added.

Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta’s highly anticipated ‘Border 2’ will be released in January 2026. Anurag Singh has come on board to direct the sequel.

(With Inputs From ANI)

