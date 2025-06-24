What Sexually Charged Comments Did Ram Kapoor Make That Led To His Removal From Mistry Promotions?

Veteran TV star Ram Kapoor found himself in hot water after reportedly making a series of inappropriate and sexually charged remarks during promotional interviews for his upcoming web series Mistry.

The incidents, which took place last Thursday at a hotel in Mumbai, have now led to Kapoor being excluded from further promotional activities for the show.

Disturbing Comments Made By Ram Kapoor During Interviews

According to eyewitnesses present at the venue, including media professionals, Kapoor allegedly made repeated and uncomfortable remarks throughout the day.

Among the more troubling incidents were his comments about kissing a male marketing executive, crude jokes involving his mother, and insensitive statements that referenced sexual violence and sex positions.

In one instance, Kapoor reportedly joked about feeling “gang-raped” in front of a journalist—a remark that left several people visibly disturbed. He also made lewd observations about female crew members’ clothing, allegedly saying, “If they are in my line of sight, how can I not look?”

Following the completion of the day’s interviews, multiple individuals involved in the event raised concerns internally. A complaint was reportedly filed later that evening, prompting a swift response from the show’s stakeholders.

Independent sources confirmed that the issue was taken seriously and that formal escalation followed soon after.

Mona Singh Takes Over Promotions Solo

The very next day, co-star Mona Singh appeared for the scheduled media interactions alone. A source from the streaming platform JioHotstar confirmed that Kapoor had been asked to step away from promotional duties.

“This workplace prioritises dignity and safety,” a representative told Mid-Day. “After a complaint was officially lodged and witnesses confirmed the incidents, the platform acted quickly. We do not endorse or excuse behaviour that disrespects workplace boundaries.”

‘Mistry’ Set to Stream Amid Controversy

Mistry, which stars Mona Singh and Ram Kapoor in lead roles, is the official Indian adaptation of the Emmy Award-winning series Monk. The show is slated to release on June 27 on JioHotstar.

While the series remains highly anticipated for its gripping plot and performances, the controversy surrounding Kapoor’s behaviour has cast a shadow over its marketing run.

The streaming service has emphasized its commitment to maintaining a safe environment for both its employees and collaborators. “The message is clear—workplace misconduct will not be tolerated, no matter the individual’s stature,” said an insider familiar with the matter.

As Mistry heads toward its release, all promotional content and interviews will now feature only Mona Singh, signalling the platform’s decision to separate itself from Kapoor’s actions.

