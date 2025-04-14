What Song Did Katy Perry Sing In Space During Historic All-Women Flight? Blue Origins’ Co-Passenger Gayle King Has The Answer

As the crew prepared to strap in after gazing at the mesmerizing view of our planet from space, Katy Perry’s soulful rendition of the beloved song became a defining memory of the mission. The performance perfectly captured the awe and serenity of the moment shared among the crew.

Pop sensation Katy Perry brought an emotional moment to life during the first all-female spaceflight of the 21st century by singing Louis Armstrong’s classic “What a Wonderful World” after witnessing the Earth from above.

A Spontaneous Song Amidst the Stars

As the crew prepared to strap in after gazing at the mesmerizing view of our planet from space, Katy Perry’s soulful rendition of the beloved song became a defining memory of the mission. The performance perfectly captured the awe and serenity of the moment shared among the crew.

Journalist Gayle King, who was also part of the historic journey, reminisced about the special moment. She highlighted Perry’s performance as one of the flight’s most powerful memories, sharing, “Katy Perry sang ‘What a Wonderful World’ upon seeing Earth from space.”

Gayle King confirms Katy Perry sang in space. pic.twitter.com/XTV0p8FFrQ

Katy Perry described her space experience as deeply emotional, saying it made her feel “super-connected to love.” She brought along a daisy flower to symbolize Earth’s resilience and natural beauty, adding,

“It’s a resilient flower and a reminder of our beautiful Earth.”

Katy Perry explained why she sang “What a Wonderful World” in space. She stated, “”I’ve covered that song in the past. Obviously my higher self is steering the ship. I had no clue I’d one day decide to sing a little bit of that in space. It’s not about me. It’s not about singing my songs. It’s about a collective energy and making space for future women. It’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”

Lauren Sanchez Moved by the Celestial Journey

Lauren Sanchez, visibly touched by the trip, expressed her pride in the crew and how the experience had changed them. “I can’t put it into words. We saw an almost full Moon, and Earth looked so quiet… I’m proud of how this flight transformed us,” she shared.

Amanda Nguyen, another passenger aboard the Blue Origin flight, offered a powerful message of resilience and hope.

“No dream is too wild. I want all survivors to know healing is possible,” she said, also thanking the engineers who made the journey a reality.

For Kerianne Flynn, seeing Earth and the Moon surrounded by the darkness of space was the most incredible experience of her life.

“It was surreal. Knowing everyone’s down there watching—it made me hope this mission inspires more to follow,” she stated.

Gayle King added that the most striking part of the flight was the overwhelming sense of peace and quiet. “It felt so different up there… peaceful. If more people could experience that, I think we’d all try harder to be better,” she reflected.

Katy Perry’s heartfelt rendition of “What a Wonderful World” in space became a symbolic gesture of reflection, love, and awe, perfectly summing up the emotional impact of the mission on the entire crew.

