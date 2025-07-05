What To Watch? Latest OTT Releases You Can Enjoy This Week

As the weekend is here, get ready for an exciting end to this week with a fresh lineup of movies and web series streaming on top OTT platforms.

OTT Releases For Your Binge-Watching Sessions

From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt dramas and intense documentaries, there’s something for everyone.The fresh released top OTT releases of this week are curated below to help you plan your watching spree according to your mood.

1. Heads of State

This action-comedy is the perfect watch for viewers who are looking for a fast paced action with a comic punch. This film follows the plot of a team up between the US President, UK Prime Minister and a skilled operative after Air Force One is shot down. Perfect for fans of fast-paced action with a comedic twist.

Cast: John Cena, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Language: English

Date: July 2, 2025

2. Uppu Kappurambu

This Telugu comedy drama in a rural setup, presents the story of a village facing a crisis for a cemetery space. A satirical, socially relevant and light hearted watch of this week.

Cast: Suhas, Keerthy Suresh

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Language: Telugu

Date: July 4, 2025

3. Kaalidhar Laapata

Kaalighar Laapata is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film KD. An overwhelming and heart clenching story of Kaalidhar,an elderly man, who flees home after learning his family plans to abandon him. This is a perfect blend of heartbreak and humor, ideal for viewers who enjoy emotional arcs.

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Daivik Baghela, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub

Where To Watch: Zee5

Language: Hindi

Date: July 4, 2025

4. The Old Guard 2

In this sequel to ‘The Old Guard’ (2020), Charlize Theron returns as Andy, the immortal warrior. After the first hit, this sequel is a gripping blend of intense action and emotional depth with eye-catching visuals

Cast: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts

Where To Watch: Netflix

Language: English

Date: July 2, 2025

5. Thug Life

This Tamil gangster drama follows Sakthivel, a mafia don, and his protege Amaran as a gang war spirals into betrayal and revenge. Mani Ratnam’s storytelling and A.R. Rehman’s music along with the star studded cast makes this a must-watch for viewers.

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Joju George, Ali Fazal

Where To Watch: Netflix

Language: Tamil and Other Languages

Date: July 3, 2025

6. The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assasination Case

If you’re a true crime enthusiast, this gripping story with a perfect amalgamation of history and suspense is for you. The Hunt is a powerful engaging series, digging into the assaination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the political history.

Cast: Amit Sial

Where To Watch: SonyLIV

Language: Hindi

Date: July 4, 2025

Now you know what to watch on your screens this weekend to have a thrilling and fun packed weekend.

