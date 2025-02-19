What Was A$AP Rocky Accused Of? Here’s Why The Rapper Did Not Get A Jail For 24 Years

As the jury announced the first "not guilty" verdict, an overjoyed Rocky immediately embraced his defense team before making his way into the audience, where Rihanna was reportedly seated.

After three weeks of testimony, rapper A$AP Rocky—real name Rakim Mayers—has been found not guilty of all charges related to a 2021 shooting incident involving his former friend, Terell Ephron, also known as A$AP Relli.

The jury delivered its verdict on Tuesday, clearing the rapper of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

A$AP Rocky Reacts to the Not Guilty Verdict

As the jury announced the first “not guilty” verdict, an overjoyed Rocky immediately embraced his defense team before making his way into the audience, where Rihanna was reportedly seated. He returned in time to hear the second acquittal, which was met with cheers from those in the courtroom.

As jurors exited, Rocky expressed his gratitude, thanking the 12-person panel—comprised of seven women and five men—for what he called “saving my life.”

Facing Up to 24 Years in Prison, Rocky Chose Not to Testify

Despite facing a potential 24-year sentence, A$AP Rocky opted not to take the stand in his defense. He also rejected a pre-trial plea deal that would have resulted in a six-month sentence.

With the trial behind him, the rapper is now preparing to co-chair the Met Gala in May and star in Spike Lee’s upcoming film, Highest 2 Lowest, later this year.

While Rocky has been acquitted of criminal charges, he is still facing a separate civil lawsuit filed by Ephron.

Rihanna’s Support Throughout the Trial

Rihanna, Rocky’s longtime partner and mother of his two children, played a prominent role in the trial, frequently attending hearings alongside the rapper’s family. On February 13, she even brought their two sons to court for the closing arguments.

After the verdict, Rocky spoke to reporters outside the courthouse, standing beside Rihanna and his legal team. “We want to thank God first,” he said. “This is crazy right now. I’m thankful and blessed to be here, to be a free man talking to y’all.”

Prosecutors Acknowledge Defeat but Stand by Their Case

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman issued a statement following the verdict, acknowledging the jury’s decision while reaffirming his office’s commitment to prosecuting crimes—regardless of a person’s status.

“While today’s verdict is not the outcome we sought, we respect the jury’s decision and the integrity of our justice system,” Hochman stated. “Fame does not place anyone above the law, and we will not waver in our pursuit of justice for victims and the community.”

Trial Highlights: Conflicting Testimony from A$AP Relli

Prosecutors alleged that A$AP Rocky fired a gun in the direction of Ephron, grazing his knuckles. However, Rocky’s defense team, led by attorney Joe Tacopina, argued that the weapon was merely a prop gun.

Ephron’s time on the witness stand proved to be dramatic. During cross-examination, he grew visibly frustrated and even shouted at Rocky, saying, “You did this to yourself!” Judge Mark Arnold had to intervene, instructing Ephron not to address the defendant and calling a brief recess.

Adding to the complications, Ephron contradicted his own statements regarding a video of him at a gun range.

Initially, he claimed it had been filmed in New Jersey, but later admitted—under pressure from Rocky’s legal team—that the footage actually showed him firing a semiautomatic gun at an LA shooting range just two weeks before the alleged incident.

Ultimately, the inconsistencies in Ephron’s testimony played a key role in the jury’s decision to acquit A$AP Rocky of all charges.