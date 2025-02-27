His 12-acre estate in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he lived with his wife. A 25-acre estate in Montecito, California, bought in the 1980s and sold for $5.5 million in 1985. The same property was resold for a staggering $25 million in 2015.

Oscar-winning actor and renowned novelist Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were tragically found dead at their residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday.

Hackman, celebrated for his exceptional career in both film and literature, passed away alongside his long-time spouse. Amidst the grief, let’s take a look at his incredible net worth and legacy.

Gene Hackman’s Net Worth

Gene Hackman amassed substantial wealth through nearly five decades in the entertainment industry. His impressive career included starring in critically acclaimed films, securing lucrative endorsements, and authoring bestselling books.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hackman’s fortune was estimated to be around $80 million before his passing. His earnings were driven by his remarkable performances on-screen and his successful ventures as an author.

Iconic Career and Achievements

Throughout his legendary career, Gene Hackman received over 30 prestigious awards, including:

Two Academy Awards

Four Golden Globe Awards

Two BAFTA Awards

Hackman became known for his versatile roles in timeless classics such as The French Connection (1971), Unforgiven (1992), and The Royal Tenenbaums (2001), solidifying his place as a Hollywood icon.

A Celebrated Novelist

Hackman was not only a brilliant actor but also a respected author. He co-wrote three novels with undersea archaeologist Daniel Lenihan:

Wake of the Perdido Star

Justice for None

Escape from Andersonville

He also penned two solo novels, Payback at Morning Peak (2011) and Pursuit (2013), showcasing his talent for storytelling and establishing his legacy in historical fiction.

Real Estate and Wealth

Throughout his life, Gene Hackman owned several luxurious properties, including:

His 12-acre estate in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he lived with his wife. A 25-acre estate in Montecito, California, bought in the 1980s and sold for $5.5 million in 1985. The same property was resold for a staggering $25 million in 2015.

A house in Pebble Beach, California, which he sold in 1993.

Cause of Death Remains Undisclosed

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office confirmed that no foul play is suspected. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be determined. A statement from the authorities stated, “We do not believe foul play was a factor in their deaths; however, the exact cause of death has not been determined at this time.”

Gene Hackman’s passing marks the end of an era for Hollywood and literature. His immense talent and remarkable legacy will be remembered by fans and the entertainment industry worldwide.