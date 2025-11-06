LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

Through storytelling and exploration, Anunay's presence in the travel influencer niche cannot be forgotten.

Travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away at 32. (Photo: IG/ANUNAY SOOD)
Travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away at 32. (Photo: IG/ANUNAY SOOD)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 6, 2025 11:54:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

Anunay Sood, a 32 year old travel influencer and Dubai resident, famous for his dynamic travel content, has left us. Early Thursday morning, his family took to his social media account to share their grief and ask for privacy for them as they navigate through this tough time. 

What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

Sood had risen to become a digital mega star, with over 1.4 million fans following him on Instagram and around 380,000 people subscribing to his YouTube channel. His name was present in the Forbes India ‘Top 100 Digital Stars’ list for 2022, 2023, and 2024 thanks to his vibrant travel vlogs and photography among which he already visited more than 30 countries. He traveled to over 30 countries but still managed to keep his vlogs and photography adventurous and even land on the Forbes India list of ‘Top 100 Digital Stars’ for 2022, 2023, and 2024, among other reasons. The last time he communicated through social media was only a few days prior to his demise, and a picture of him posing with dream machines and cars in Las Vegas made the announcement even more stunning.

What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

The news came as a surprise not only to the audience but also to the collaborators, however, the reason for the death remains undisclosed to the public at this point. While fans and the creator community are posting tributes, the family has stated that they do not permit such activities around his personal property and ask for their privacy. Nonetheless, many are shocked by the uncertainty that continues to surround the cause of death, but the message coming from the deceased's family and friends is to celebrate his life and the happiness he brought through his work. Through storytelling and exploration, Anunay's presence in the travel influencer niche cannot be forgotten.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 11:54 AM IST
What Was The Real Reason Behind Anunay Sood’s Death? Here’s What We Know So Far

