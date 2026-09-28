What Went Into Making Ranbir Kapoor Lord Rama? Ramayana Makers Give A Special BTS Glimpse On His Birthday

On Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, the makers of Ramayana have unveiled a special behind-the-scenes glimpse of the actor as Lord Rama. The video offers a closer look at his transformation and preparation for one of the most revered roles in Indian mythology.

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About Playing Lord Rama

Director Nitesh Tiwari speaks about the importance of choosing the right actor for Ramayana. The epic holds deep faith and emotional significance for millions of people. Ranbir, who essays Lord Rama, also opens up about taking on the role. He explains that he did not approach the character as just another film role. Instead, he viewed it as a responsibility to do justice to the revered figure.

The BTS glimpse also features Arun Govil, who plays Dashrath, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The actors discuss the qualities that made Ranbir suited to portray Lord Rama.

A Look At Ranbir’s Preparation For Ramayana

The video gives audiences a glimpse into the extensive work behind the film. It showcases the actors’ transformations and portions of the filming process, including key sequences from the epic. The project has also brought together talent from across the world. Producer Namit Malhotra’s vision involved bringing together expertise from the East and the West to tell the story of Ramayana on a global scale.

International action talent Terry Notary was brought on board for the project. The acclaimed action director and performer trained Ranbir for the film’s detailed action sequences. The BTS glimpse highlights the scale of this collaboration while also focusing on the cultural essence of the epic.

Ramayana Brings Together A Massive Ensemble

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The film is being distributed globally by Sony Pictures, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.

Ramayana will release worldwide in IMAX. Part 1 is scheduled to arrive in Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027. Both films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

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