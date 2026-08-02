What Went Wrong In Aditi Sharma’s Marriage? Actress Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband

TV actor Aditi Sharma has filed an official police complaint against her husband, actor Abhineet Vidyanan Kaushik along with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law for alleged domestic violence. The FIR has been registered in Goregaon Police Station in Mumbai with allegations such as physical abuse, verbal insult, character assassination, and the illegal retention of her bridal jewellery. The most shocking part about the controversy is the fact that it came into light just nine months after the couple tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony.

How did Aditi Sharma and Abhineet Kaushik’s relationship begin?

According to the details in the FIR, Aditi first met Abhineet in June 2021 during online acting classes. What began as a professional exchange developed into close friendship and then led to a romantic relationship. The couple lived together for nearly three years in a live-in relationship before finally deciding to tie the knot.

With the families approval, the couple got married on November 12, 2024, in an intimate ceremony at their Goregaon home. While the wedding was kept low-profile, Aditi has reportedly stated in the FIR that problems started for her just as her parents returned to Delhi two days after the ceremony.

What allegations has Aditi Sharma leveled against her husband and in-laws?

Aditi explained in her complaint that the relationship between her and her husband became increasingly abusive due to a small dispute in their personal lives. Her husband was allegedly making derogatory remarks about her choice of clothing and not willing to help her financially, even taking money from her. According to the complaint, on January 1, 2025, a disagreement in the morning turned into a verbal attack.

In addition to character assassination charges, Aditi stated that she was being harassed by her husband, who was constantly keeping tabs on her mobile phone, stopping her from contacting her parents, and confining her even in her own house. When her mother-in-law, Urmila Kaushik, and her sister-in-law, Kirti Kaushik, came forward to help her, they took the side of Abhineet and continued to taunt her along with keeping her wedding jewellery.

What legal action has Mumbai Police taken so far?

After Aditi complained against the accused, Abhineet Kaushik, Urmila Kaushik, and Kirti Kaushik were booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for charges including betrayal of trust, intentional insults, common intention, and cruelty to a married woman committed by her husband or relatives.

Investigating officers stated that statements are being recorded as part of the investigation going on. Although no arrest has been made so far, the police are verifying the allegations about the lost jewelry and also checking the electronic evidence in regard to the allegations of harassment. No official statement from Abhineet Kaushik and his family has been released yet.

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