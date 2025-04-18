What Went Wrong with Sikandar: Salman Khan’s Missed Shot at a Blockbuster

Despite being headlined by Salman Khan and loaded with action, emotion, and patriotism, Sikandar underperformed at the box oofice.

Salman Khan’s 2025 Eid release Sikandar promised fireworks — a patriotic thriller with action, emotion, and a leading man known for box-office dominance. Yet, it fell short both critically and commercially. So, what derailed a film that looked like a sure-shot hit?

The Casting Disconnect

The pairing of Salman Khan with Rashmika Mandanna raised eyebrows from the first announcement. While Rashmika is a talented performer with growing popularity, the significant age gap between the leads became impossible to ignore. Audiences and critics alike found their chemistry unconvincing and flat.

Veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh bluntly said, “I didn’t like the pair — it didn’t work at all.” Social media mirrored this sentiment, calling the match outdated and lacking spark. In an industry evolving rapidly, this old-school casting felt out of place.

Salman Khan is also known for doing the casting himself sometimes; people from the industry who are close to him personally and going through a not-so-great time in their career find Salman happens to be their last resort. For an instance, Bobby Deol got Race 3 just by making a call to him saying, “I don’t have work as of now and I need your help.” Similarly, this time Sharman Joshi was cast in the film, for which he later thanked Salman. But at this cost, the film and its story suffer severely.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

An Overused Template

Sikandar followed the well-trodden Salman Khan formula: action-packed heroics, family values, and national pride. While this worked in the past, audience preferences in 2025 have shifted. Films like Chhaava and Ae Watan Mere Watan are being celebrated for their layered storytelling and fresh approach. Calling a director from South Indian films, giving the film pan-Indian mass appeal, didn’t really work this time.

In stark contrast, Sikandar was seen as formulaic, with predictable plot points and dialogues that echoed earlier Salman releases — minus the impact. The emotional depth was missing, leaving the story feeling recycled rather than something fresh.

Underwhelming Promotions

Despite a big studio backing and a festival release date, Sikandar’s marketing lacked heavily. The teaser, however made headlines and a little buzz but the trailer didn’t do so well. The songs didn’t catch on, and pre-release buzz remained muted.

Controversial critic KRK, while polarizing, pointed out a genuine issue: “There is no curiosity, no talk, no hype — it feels like another generic release.” For a Salman Khan film, that silence is deafening.

A Safe but Bland Storyline

In recent years, bold and edgy storytelling has become the norm, especially on OTT platforms. However, Sikandar chose to stay within safe, controversy-free lines. Salman himself mentioned that the film was designed to avoid any political or social backlash: “We’ve seen enough controversies. We didn’t want more.”

While that may have been a cautious and calculated decision, it also stripped the film of any surprise element or bold narrative choices. The result? A story that felt sanitized and risk-averse.

Audience Fatigue

Sikandar opened to ₹26 crore on Day 1 — underwhelming for a Salman Khan Eid release. Worse, footfalls dropped sharply in subsequent days. Audience reviews were mixed, often praising the action but criticizing the outdated storyline and emotional hollowness.

Urban viewers especially are now more discerning, placing strong writing above star power. With younger actors delivering fresh, relatable content, Salman’s traditional formula is showing signs of fatigue.

Conclusion: Is It Time for a Reinvention?

Sikandar stands as a reminder that even the biggest names can’t take the audience for granted. The days of star-led, content-light blockbusters are fading. In a time when storytelling rules and experimentation is welcomed, Salman Khan’s brand of cinema might need a serious rethink.

Whether it finds a second wind on OTT or fades into the background, Sikandar is a cautionary tale: legacy can’t replace innovation, and fan loyalty alone isn’t enough.

Also Read: Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?