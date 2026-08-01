What’s New On OTT This Weekend? Top Movies And Web Series To Stream Right Now

The weekend is finally here and so are the streaming platforms with their vast array of shows and movies so that you can stream them on and not feel lonely, or you know get comfortable with your close ones. I mean there is something for everyone and we are here to help you out in finding the best of them for your screens while you enjoy a life away from your daily workload.

Here is a list of the movies and shows made newly available in between July 31 – August 2. So, you can simply take your popcorn, turn on your air conditioner, get cozy and choose any one of these and do not worry we have all the different genres for you.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Cast: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul

The Vibe: High-energy Bollywood rom-com territory. The story centres on Jass, whose marriage crumbles just before an unexpected romance abroad forces him to re-evaluate love, loyalty, and relationships.

Rao Bahadur

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Psychological / Period Drama

Cast: Satyadev Kancharana, Deepa Thomas, Vikas Muppala

The Vibe: A dark, atmospheric period study. Set within the opulent yet decaying world of a fading aristocracy, an aging, terminally ill nobleman is consumed by a lethal seed of doubt regarding his lineage, forcing long-buried royal secrets to the surface.

Special Ops: Lioness (Season 3)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Military / Action Thriller

Cast: Zoe Saldana, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner

The Vibe: High-octane intelligence operations. Zoe Saldana returns as an elite operative orchestrating covert counter-terrorism missions while navigating dangerous political conspiracies and personal fallout.

Batman: Caped Crusader (Season 2)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Animated Crime / Neo-Noir Thriller

Cast: Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung

The Vibe: Stylized 1940s Gotham noir. The second chapter pushes Bruce Wayne deeper into the criminal underworld as he confronts corrupted officials and an expanding gallery of rogue villains from the shadows.

Balan: The Boy

Platform: ZEE5

Genre: Malayalam Psychological Survival Drama

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Farzana Palathingal, Girish A.D.

The Vibe: Tense, character-driven emotional narrative. The film follows an ex-convict mother and her young son forced to live on the run, continually altering their identities to stay ahead of a dark past.

Playground (Season 5)

Platform: Prime Video

Genre: Gaming Reality Series

Cast: Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav, Aarush Bhola

The Vibe: Unscripted esports competition. India’s flagship gaming reality show returns with creator teams competing under celebrity mentors across casual and professional gaming titles.

The Vacation Principle

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Romantic Drama

Cast: Kanna Hashimoto, Chae Jong-hyeop

The Vibe: Slow-burn comfort watching. Following a sudden setback, a burnt-out young woman relocates to a quiet coastal town, where an unexpected relationship with a local caretaker helps heal past hurts.

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 OTT: Release Date, Platform, Cast And Plot Of Shahid Kapoor’s Romantic Drama