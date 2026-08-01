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Home > Entertainment News > What’s New On OTT This Weekend? Top Movies And Web Series To Stream Right Now

What’s New On OTT This Weekend? Top Movies And Web Series To Stream Right Now

Looking for fresh content to binge this weekend? From Varun Dhawan's rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai on ZEE5 to Satyadev's dark period drama Rao Bahadur on Netflix, here are the top 8 movies and series streaming right now.

OTT Releases This Week
OTT Releases This Week

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 21:33 IST

The weekend is finally here and so are the streaming platforms with their vast array of shows and movies so that you can stream them on and not feel lonely, or you know get comfortable with your close ones. I mean there is something for everyone and we are here to help you out in finding the best of them for your screens while you enjoy a life away from your daily workload.

Here is a list of the movies and shows made newly available in between July 31 – August 2. So, you can simply take your popcorn, turn on your air conditioner, get cozy and choose any one of these and do not worry we have all the different genres for you.

You Might Be Interested In

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

  • Platform: ZEE5

  • Genre: Romantic Comedy

  • Cast: Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Maniesh Paul

  • The Vibe: High-energy Bollywood rom-com territory. The story centres on Jass, whose marriage crumbles just before an unexpected romance abroad forces him to re-evaluate love, loyalty, and relationships.

Rao Bahadur

  • Platform: Netflix

  • Genre: Psychological / Period Drama

  • Cast: Satyadev Kancharana, Deepa Thomas, Vikas Muppala

  • The Vibe: A dark, atmospheric period study. Set within the opulent yet decaying world of a fading aristocracy, an aging, terminally ill nobleman is consumed by a lethal seed of doubt regarding his lineage, forcing long-buried royal secrets to the surface.

Special Ops: Lioness (Season 3)

  • Platform: Prime Video

  • Genre: Military / Action Thriller

  • Cast: Zoe Saldana, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner

  • The Vibe: High-octane intelligence operations. Zoe Saldana returns as an elite operative orchestrating covert counter-terrorism missions while navigating dangerous political conspiracies and personal fallout.

Batman: Caped Crusader (Season 2)

  • Platform: Prime Video

  • Genre: Animated Crime / Neo-Noir Thriller

  • Cast: Hamish Linklater, Christina Ricci, Jamie Chung

  • The Vibe: Stylized 1940s Gotham noir. The second chapter pushes Bruce Wayne deeper into the criminal underworld as he confronts corrupted officials and an expanding gallery of rogue villains from the shadows.

Balan: The Boy

  • Platform: ZEE5

  • Genre: Malayalam Psychological Survival Drama

  • Cast: Tovino Thomas, Farzana Palathingal, Girish A.D.

  • The Vibe: Tense, character-driven emotional narrative. The film follows an ex-convict mother and her young son forced to live on the run, continually altering their identities to stay ahead of a dark past.

Playground (Season 5)

  • Platform: Prime Video

  • Genre: Gaming Reality Series

  • Cast: Tejasswi Prakash, Elvish Yadav, Aarush Bhola

  • The Vibe: Unscripted esports competition. India’s flagship gaming reality show returns with creator teams competing under celebrity mentors across casual and professional gaming titles.

The Vacation Principle

  • Platform: Netflix

  • Genre: Romantic Drama

  • Cast: Kanna Hashimoto, Chae Jong-hyeop

  • The Vibe: Slow-burn comfort watching. Following a sudden setback, a burnt-out young woman relocates to a quiet coastal town, where an unexpected relationship with a local caretaker helps heal past hurts.

ALSO READ: Cocktail 2 OTT: Release Date, Platform, Cast And Plot Of Shahid Kapoor’s Romantic Drama

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What’s New On OTT This Weekend? Top Movies And Web Series To Stream Right Now
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