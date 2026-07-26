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Home > Entertainment News > When Afghanistan Rolled Out Unprecedented Security For Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi’s Khuda Gawah Shoot

When Afghanistan Rolled Out Unprecedented Security For Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi’s Khuda Gawah Shoot

As Afghanistan remains in global headlines, memories of Bollywood's deep connection with the country continue to resurface. Among them is Amitabh Bachchan's extraordinary experience while shooting Khuda Gawah, when then-President Mohammad Najibullah reportedly deployed half of Afghanistan's Air Force to protect the film's cast and crew.

Amitabh Bachchan-Sridevi's Khuda Gawah (Photo: X)
Amitabh Bachchan-Sridevi's Khuda Gawah (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 11:24 IST

Long before Afghanistan became synonymous with decades of conflict, the country served as the backdrop for several Indian films, thanks to its breathtaking mountains, vast valleys and rich cultural heritage. Among the most iconic was Mukul S. Anand’s Khuda Gawah (1992), starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi.

The epic action drama was shot across parts of Afghanistan, including Mazar-i-Sharif, at a time when the country was grappling with political instability following the Soviet withdrawal. Despite the volatile situation, the production went ahead, resulting in one of Bollywood’s most ambitious overseas shoots.

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Why Amitabh Bachchan received extraordinary security

According to reports and Amitabh Bachchan’s own recollections, Afghanistan’s then-President, Mohammad Najibullah Ahmadzai, was an admirer of Hindi cinema and a devoted fan of the actor. To ensure the safety of the visiting film crew, the Afghan government reportedly assigned an unprecedented security detail, including nearly half of the country’s Air Force.

In a Facebook post written in 2013, Bachchan recalled being treated as a state guest during the shoot.

“We were given the right royal treatment,” he wrote, describing how the cast and crew travelled across Afghanistan in aircraft escorted by armed personnel.

The actor also revealed that instead of staying in a hotel, a local family vacated its own home so the Indian film team could stay there—an act of hospitality that left a lasting impression on him.

A journey Amitabh Bachchan never forgot

Bachchan described the trip as one of the most memorable experiences of his life despite the heavy military presence across the country.

He recalled travelling in a gunship helicopter alongside actors Danny Denzongpa, Mukul Anand and producer B.L. Saboo, flying over Afghanistan’s rugged landscape before arriving at a grand Buzkashi tournament organised in their honour.

The actor also shared that local leaders welcomed the guests according to Afghan tradition, even carrying them so their feet would not touch the ground. The group was presented with gifts and later invited to the Presidential Palace in Kabul, where they were awarded the Order of Afghanistan, one of the country’s highest civilian honours.

Reflecting on the visit years later, Bachchan wrote that he often wondered what had become of the people who had welcomed him so warmly.

Why Khuda Gawah still holds a special place

Released in 1992, Khuda Gawah became one of the biggest films of its time and remains a landmark in Amitabh Bachchan’s career. Co-starring Sridevi, Nagarjuna and Danny Denzongpa, the film is remembered not only for its sweeping romance and action but also for showcasing Afghanistan’s spectacular landscapes to Indian audiences.

Even today, Khuda Gawah is often cited as a symbol of the long-standing cultural connection between India and Afghanistan—a reminder of a time when cinema built bridges across borders.

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When Afghanistan Rolled Out Unprecedented Security For Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi’s Khuda Gawah Shoot
Tags: afghanistanamitabh bachchanhome-hero-pos-14Khuda Gawahsridevi

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When Afghanistan Rolled Out Unprecedented Security For Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi’s Khuda Gawah Shoot
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